[SBS Star] Shin Dong-yeob Tells How Lee Byung Hun's Baby Girl Reacted to 'Handsome' Song Seungheon

Comedian Shin Dong-yeob shared a funny story about the baby daughter of actor Lee Byung Hun and his wife, actress Lee Min-jung.Singer/actor RAIN guested on the June 3 episode of the YouTube show 'Zzanbro', hosted by Shin Dong-yeob.During the show, RAIN and Shin Dong-yeob talked about their close friends, actors Lee Byung Hun and Song Seungheon, and how humorous they are in real life when they seem serious on TV."I find Byung Hun and Seungheon hilarious.", Shin Dong-yeob said, "Seungheon revealed that side of him a little during his recent guest appearance here.""Whenever Byung Hun is in private talks, he tries to make his friends laugh as if his life depended on it. And he always succeeds. However, he slips right back into his celebrity persona whenever there's a camera and other people around. Like, 'Hello, it's Lee Byung Hun here.'. You know what I mean, right?", he asked RAIN.RAIN enthusiastically agreed and said Lee Byung Hun is the funniest member of their friend group, including Shin Dong-yeob, Song Seungheon, singer PSY, and RAIN himself."He's an amazing actor with a great spectrum of facial expressions and vocal tone. But when in a private setting, the guy couldn't be more light-hearted.", he added, laughing with the host.RAIN continued, "As Shin Dong-yeob mentioned, the second camera starts rolling, the familiar Lee Byung Hun I know leaves and actor Lee Byung Hun takes over. People would appreciate him even more if he revealed his more casual side.""I don't think he could, though.", Shin Dong-yeob chimed in, "Byung Hun said he simply cannot bring himself to do it. That side of him only emerges when he's with close pals. With those he's not close to, he's different."Then, Shin Dong-yeob talked about his recent visit to Lee Byung Hun's house, where he and Song Seungheon met his adorable baby girl born in December."Byung Hun, Seungheon, and I were drinking outside that day, and Byung Hun suggested continuing the fun at his place. When we got there, the baby was asleep. Lee Min-jung woke the baby to get her dressed in a pretty outfit, which made her cry.", the comedian said."Lee Min-jung held the baby in her arms to soothe her, but she continued to cry. I tried baby talk to help the baby feel better, but it had no effect. 'Oh, she's just upset because I disturbed her sleep and changed her clothes.', Lee Min-jung told me.""Seungheon then came to see the baby. 'Aww!', he exclaimed as he waved his hands at her. Then, instantly, the baby stopped crying.", Shin Dong-yeob said, and RAIN added, "Wow, even a baby can recognize good looks!""She stopped crying and started playing coy!", the comedian playfully exclaimed, mimicking the baby's reaction to Song Seungheon."Lee Min-jung was taken aback, like, 'Oh, my. Why is she doing that??'.", Shin Dong-yeob concluded, and the entire table erupted in applause and laughter.(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube, '216jung' 'songseungheon1005' Instagram)(SBS Star)