[SBS Star] Lee Jung Jae Says He Went to the Military at His Peak Because He Thought He Might Die Otherwise

Actor Lee Jung Jae shared that he enlisted in the military at his peak because work was literally killing him.On June 3, singer Sung Si-kyung updated his YouTube channel with a new episode of his show featuring Lee Jung Jae as a guest.During their talk, Sung Si-kyung said to Lee Jung Jae, "I know I might sound old if I say this, but I can't just go without bringing up 'Sandglass' and 'Feelings' with you. Your earlier works are loved by many, just as much as your recent ones. It has been very long since you made your debut, hasn't it? But as far as I know, your debut came a bit later than most others at the time."Nodding, Lee Jung Jae replied, "Yeah, I made my debut at 22. Funny story, actually. I was working part-time as a magazine model for about a year when a close friend dragged me along to an advertising production company one day. One director who was there saw something in me and decided to cast me as a commercial model, and well, that commercial turned out to be a massive success."After that, Lee Jung Jae's heyday began. He revealed that it all started with the commercials he shot, followed by being cast in dramas like 'Sandglass' and 'Feelings', as well as movies like 'The Young Man'. He had roles in three successful projects in a year, but unexpectedly, Lee Jung Jae enlisted in the military the following year, in 1995.Curious about the timing of his military service, Sung Si-kyung asked, "You had just become a superstar. What made you opt for military service at that specific point in your life?"Lee Jung Jae responded, "I could've postponed it further, but my schedule was packed at the time. I was busy every day, with no time to rest. So, I thought, why not join the military to get some rest?" bringing laughter from Sung Si-kyung.Sung Si-kyung observed, "You seem to have a different perspective from most people. Usually, people would want to enjoy their success a bit longer before enlisting."Lee Jung Jae described his past hectic schedule, explaining, "I was filming 'Sandglass' during the day, 'The Young Man' at night, and 'Feelings' the next morning. I was sleep-deprived," revealing the lack of rest he experienced during that busy year.He continued, "I was just 22 at the time, but even the slightest pressure on my arms felt like my bones were about to snap. I thought to myself, 'I might really collapse like this.' It felt like a real possibility. So when I received my enlistment notice, I thought, 'I have to go to the military so that I can keep myself alive. I can't survive like this any longer out here.'"(Credit= '성시경 SUNG SI KYUNG' YouTube)(SBS Star)