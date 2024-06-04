뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Jung Jae Says He Went to the Military at His Peak Because He Thought He Might Die Otherwise
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Lee Jung Jae Says He Went to the Military at His Peak Because He Thought He Might Die Otherwise

Published 2024.06.04 14:20 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Jung Jae Says He Went to the Military at His Peak Because He Thought He Might Die Otherwise
Actor Lee Jung Jae shared that he enlisted in the military at his peak because work was literally killing him. 

On June 3, singer Sung Si-kyung updated his YouTube channel with a new episode of his show featuring Lee Jung Jae as a guest.

During their talk, Sung Si-kyung said to Lee Jung Jae, "I know I might sound old if I say this, but I can't just go without bringing up 'Sandglass' and 'Feelings' with you. Your earlier works are loved by many, just as much as your recent ones. It has been very long since you made your debut, hasn't it? But as far as I know, your debut came a bit later than most others at the time."
 
Nodding, Lee Jung Jae replied, "Yeah, I made my debut at 22. Funny story, actually. I was working part-time as a magazine model for about a year when a close friend dragged me along to an advertising production company one day. One director who was there saw something in me and decided to cast me as a commercial model, and well, that commercial turned out to be a massive success."
Lee Jung Jae
After that, Lee Jung Jae's heyday began. He revealed that it all started with the commercials he shot, followed by being cast in dramas like 'Sandglass' and 'Feelings', as well as movies like 'The Young Man'. He had roles in three successful projects in a year, but unexpectedly, Lee Jung Jae enlisted in the military the following year, in 1995. 

Curious about the timing of his military service, Sung Si-kyung asked, "You had just become a superstar. What made you opt for military service at that specific point in your life?"

Lee Jung Jae responded, "I could've postponed it further, but my schedule was packed at the time. I was busy every day, with no time to rest. So, I thought, why not join the military to get some rest?" bringing laughter from Sung Si-kyung.

Sung Si-kyung observed, "You seem to have a different perspective from most people. Usually, people would want to enjoy their success a bit longer before enlisting."
Lee Jung Jae
Lee Jung Jae described his past hectic schedule, explaining, "I was filming 'Sandglass' during the day, 'The Young Man' at night, and 'Feelings' the next morning. I was sleep-deprived," revealing the lack of rest he experienced during that busy year.

He continued, "I was just 22 at the time, but even the slightest pressure on my arms felt like my bones were about to snap. I thought to myself, 'I might really collapse like this.' It felt like a real possibility. So when I received my enlistment notice, I thought, 'I have to go to the military so that I can keep myself alive. I can't survive like this any longer out here.'"
 

(Credit= '성시경 SUNG SI KYUNG' YouTube)  

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지