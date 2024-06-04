[SBS Star] "She Told Me She Likes Handsome Guys" RAIN Recalls Being Repeatedly Rejected by Kim Tae-hee

이미지 확대하기

Singer RAIN reminisced about his persistent rejections from his wife actress Kim Tae-hee, recalling how she told him she likes good-looking guys.On June 3, RAIN joined entertainer Shin Dong-yeob's YouTube show "Zzan Bro" as a special guest.While RAIN, Shin Dong-yeob and sub-host Jeong Ho Cheol chatted together, RAIN shared his love story with Kim Tae-hee.RAIN began, "Tae-hee and I first met during a commercial shoot. I didn't have a girlfriend back then. I'm not sure if I should say this, but... While I was interested in her, she wasn't exactly my type. But Tae-hee felt the same way. When I first asked her out, she said, 'I'm sorry, but you're not my type. I like handsome guys.'"Chuckling, he continued, "Hearing that, I just couldn't accept that. I asked around for her number and called her. I asked her out to dinner, but she turned me down again, saying, 'I don't see any reason to do that.' My competitive side kicked in. I thought, 'Why? I'm not that bad!' So, I called her again later and said, 'I'm starting my military service in two weeks, and I just want to have a face-to-face conversation with you. Can't we do that?' She still said no. And that was it."RAIN then said, with a hint of excitement, "You guys won't believe what happened next. About a year later, I had a day off from the military and wanted to go out for a drink. I always change the last character of names in my contacts in case I lose my phone. At that time, I had two 'Kim Tae-soo' in my contacts. Not knowing who was who, I sent a text to both saying, 'I have a day off today. Let's grab something to eat together.'"The singer continued, "I got a reply from one of them saying, 'You sent your message to the wrong person.' I asked, 'Sorry, but is this not Kim Tae-soo?' and it turned out to be Tae-hee. I asked, 'Well, I'm on leave. Would you like to have a meal together?' and she said yes! So, we went out for a meal. That's how our relationship began."He concluded, "I feel like there is such a thing as fate. It's strange. I think destiny has a hand in how things turn out."(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube, 'bodyfriend.official' Instagram)(SBS Star)