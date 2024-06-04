[SBS Star] "She Told Me She Likes Handsome Guys" RAIN Recalls Being Repeatedly Rejected by Kim Tae-hee

On June 3, RAIN joined entertainer Shin Dong-yeob's YouTube show "Zzan Bro" as a special guest.
While RAIN, Shin Dong-yeob and sub-host Jeong Ho Cheol chatted together, RAIN shared his love story with Kim Tae-hee.
RAIN began, "Tae-hee and I first met during a commercial shoot. I didn't have a girlfriend back then. I'm not sure if I should say this, but... While I was interested in her, she wasn't exactly my type. But Tae-hee felt the same way. When I first asked her out, she said, 'I'm sorry, but you're not my type. I like handsome guys.'"
Chuckling, he continued, "Hearing that, I just couldn't accept that. I asked around for her number and called her. I asked her out to dinner, but she turned me down again, saying, 'I don't see any reason to do that.' My competitive side kicked in. I thought, 'Why? I'm not that bad!' So, I called her again later and said, 'I'm starting my military service in two weeks, and I just want to have a face-to-face conversation with you. Can't we do that?' She still said no. And that was it."
The singer continued, "I got a reply from one of them saying, 'You sent your message to the wrong person.' I asked, 'Sorry, but is this not Kim Tae-soo?' and it turned out to be Tae-hee. I asked, 'Well, I'm on leave. Would you like to have a meal together?' and she said yes! So, we went out for a meal. That's how our relationship began."
He concluded, "I feel like there is such a thing as fate. It's strange. I think destiny has a hand in how things turn out."
(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube, 'bodyfriend.official' Instagram)
(SBS Star)