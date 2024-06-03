뉴스
[SBS Star] Hyeri Says Byeon Woo-seok Is the Most Good-Looking Celebrity She Has Ever Seen
Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girl's Day shared that she thinks actor Byeon Woo-seok is the most handsome celebrity she has ever seen. 

On May 31, Hyeri invited Byeon Woo-seok for a talk on her YouTube show "Hyell's Club."

When welcoming Byeon Woo-seok, Hyeri introduced him as the hottest guy right now and her close celebrity friend.

As they chatted, Hyeri reminisced about meeting Byeon Woo-seok for their project "Moonshine" in 2021.

Laughing, Hyeri said, "Before I met you, I remember searching for you online. I saw your profile photo and thought you looked just okay, not particularly good-looking."

She continued, "Then, I met you at the read-through and was shocked at how handsome you were. A super good-looking guy walked into the room and all I could say was, 'Wow!'"
Byeon Woo Seok and Hyeri
Hyeri then noted, "After we became close, do you remember telling you, 'Oppa, change your online profile picture.' I checked again earlier, and it's still the same picture! I don't like it!"

To this, Byun Woo-seok looked at the camera and jokingly sent a message to the head of his agency, "CEO Uhm, please change that photo."

Hyeri added, "When people ask me something like, 'Who do you think is the best-looking celebrity in person?' I always say, 'It's definitely Byun Woo-seok.'"
 

Born in 1991, Byun Woo-seok debuted as a model in 2014 and began his acting career with the tvN series "Dear My Friends" two years later. 

He gained immense popularity playing Ryu Sun-jae in tvN's "Lovely Runner," which ended last week.

(Credit= '혜리' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
