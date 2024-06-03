[SBS Star] Hyeri Says Byeon Woo-seok Is the Most Good-Looking Celebrity She Has Ever Seen

On May 31, Hyeri invited Byeon Woo-seok for a talk on her YouTube show "Hyell's Club."
When welcoming Byeon Woo-seok, Hyeri introduced him as the hottest guy right now and her close celebrity friend.
As they chatted, Hyeri reminisced about meeting Byeon Woo-seok for their project "Moonshine" in 2021.
Laughing, Hyeri said, "Before I met you, I remember searching for you online. I saw your profile photo and thought you looked just okay, not particularly good-looking."
She continued, "Then, I met you at the read-through and was shocked at how handsome you were. A super good-looking guy walked into the room and all I could say was, 'Wow!'"
To this, Byun Woo-seok looked at the camera and jokingly sent a message to the head of his agency, "CEO Uhm, please change that photo."
Hyeri added, "When people ask me something like, 'Who do you think is the best-looking celebrity in person?' I always say, 'It's definitely Byun Woo-seok.'"
Born in 1991, Byun Woo-seok debuted as a model in 2014 and began his acting career with the tvN series "Dear My Friends" two years later.
He gained immense popularity playing Ryu Sun-jae in tvN's "Lovely Runner," which ended last week.
(Credit= '혜리' YouTube)
(SBS Star)