[SBS Star] 'Director Kim Tae-yong♥' Tang Wei Shares What Her 8-Year-Old Daughter Summer Is Like

Chinese actress Tang Wei talked about her daughter, Summer, and how she and her spouse, director Kim Tae-yong, have been parenting her.On June 3, Tang Wei had an interview with a news outlet to discuss her new project, 'Wonderland', a film scheduled to release on June 5.'Wonderland', a science fiction film directed by Kim Tae-yong, is about artificial intelligence that enables people to communicate with their deceased loved ones through simulated video calls.Tang Wei plays a character named 'Bai Li' who subscribes to the service to hide her death from her young daughter.'Wonderland' is Tang Wei's first time starring in Kim Tae-yong's film after marrying him.After getting to know each other through Kim Tae-yong's 2011 film 'Last Autumn', Kim Tae-yong and Tang Wei married in 2014 with a wedding ceremony in Sweden; the couple welcomed their daughter, Summer, in 2016.When asked what type of mother she is during the interview, Tang Wei replied, "I'm not really a mother-like mother.""I love playing with my child. I try my best to play with her as much as I can. My daughter loves to challenge me. She and I always tease each other in a funny way.""But when it comes to a specific person, Summer and I join forces and 'attack' him.", she chuckled, mentioning her husband.When asked how Summer would feel about the movie, Tang Wei said, "She's currently attending school in Beijing, China, so she could not attend the preview. But Summer occasionally peeked over her dad's shoulder when he was editing the movie at home.""Whether she decides to watch the movie or not, it's completely up to her. She may have no interest in watching it. My daughter has clear opinions and a strong sense of her views. She's her own person.", the actress commented.When asked if she has been raising her daughter to be independent, Tang Wei said yes; she added, "I am an independent individual. And I can only stay independent when my child learns to be independent.""However, her father is not like that.", she added with a smile.During the interview, the interviewer asked Tang Wei if she would sign up for the 'Wonderland' service if she were in the same situation as 'Bai Li'."I don't think it would be necessary.", she remarked, "My daughter is quite independent. I've been teaching her to make her own decisions, no matter how long it takes; that's my teaching method. I don't think she would need an AI mom."(Credit= ACEMAKER Movieworks, 'tangwei_mbox' Instagram)(SBS Star)