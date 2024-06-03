[SBS Star] 'Wonderland' Director Shares Why He Thinks Park Bo Gum & Suzy May Be Dating in Real Life

이미지 확대하기

Director Kim Tae-yong revealed why he believes that actor Park Bo Gum and Suzy, the leads of his upcoming movie "Wonderland," might be romantically involved in real life.On June 3, director Kim Tae-yong met with the press to discuss "Wonderland"―a movie about reuniting with loved ones through an AI-powered video call service that recreates deceased individuals.Director Kim Tae-yong began the interview by stating, "Since the film explores the possibility of emotionally connecting with a machine, the chemistry between the actors was crucial."He continued, "When I met Bo Gum, I told him, 'You and Suzy need to become even closer than you think.' They met up frequently and did many rehearsals together. They grew close in real life, which brought out the chemistry that transitions between friends and lovers on screen. As a director, I was very happy because all I had to do was capture their interactions."When asked if he was satisfied with their chemistry, Kim Tae-yong said, "Just having the two of them together was great, even during rehearsals."Regarding whether he saw their cute couple photos they posted on social media ahead of the release of "Wonderland," he replied, "I haven't seen all of them, but I did see some."When some reporters mentioned that Park Bo Gum and Suzy looked so good together that people were wondering if they were actually a couple, Kim Tae-yong commented, "They do seem close enough to raise such suspicions. It's true that they seem suspiciously close."He laughed and shared his real thought on them, "I don't think they are actually going out though. But you never know, I guess. They might be hiding it from me. Personally, I feel they are just close friends."(Credit= Ace Makers)(SBS Star)