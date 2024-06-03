뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Wonderland' Director Shares Why He Thinks Park Bo Gum & Suzy May Be Dating in Real Life
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] 'Wonderland' Director Shares Why He Thinks Park Bo Gum & Suzy May Be Dating in Real Life

Published 2024.06.03 17:38 View Count
[SBS Star] 'Wonderland' Director Shares Why He Thinks Park Bo Gum & Suzy May Be Dating in Real Life
Director Kim Tae-yong revealed why he believes that actor Park Bo Gum and Suzy, the leads of his upcoming movie "Wonderland," might be romantically involved in real life. 

On June 3, director Kim Tae-yong met with the press to discuss "Wonderland"―a movie about reuniting with loved ones through an AI-powered video call service that recreates deceased individuals.
Wonderland
Director Kim Tae-yong began the interview by stating, "Since the film explores the possibility of emotionally connecting with a machine, the chemistry between the actors was crucial."

He continued, "When I met Bo Gum, I told him, 'You and Suzy need to become even closer than you think.' They met up frequently and did many rehearsals together. They grew close in real life, which brought out the chemistry that transitions between friends and lovers on screen. As a director, I was very happy because all I had to do was capture their interactions."

When asked if he was satisfied with their chemistry, Kim Tae-yong said, "Just having the two of them together was great, even during rehearsals." 
Wonderland
Regarding whether he saw their cute couple photos they posted on social media ahead of the release of "Wonderland," he replied, "I haven't seen all of them, but I did see some."

When some reporters mentioned that Park Bo Gum and Suzy looked so good together that people were wondering if they were actually a couple, Kim Tae-yong commented, "They do seem close enough to raise such suspicions. It's true that they seem suspiciously close."

He laughed and shared his real thought on them, "I don't think they are actually going out though. But you never know, I guess. They might be hiding it from me. Personally, I feel they are just close friends."
Wonderland
(Credit= Ace Makers) 

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지