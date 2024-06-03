[SBS Star] Yeon Jung Hoon Honestly Tells How Holding Hands in Public with Han Ga In Made Him Feel

이미지 확대하기

Actor Yeon Jung Hoon honestly revealed how holding hands in public with Han Ga In, his wife of 19 years, made him feel.On the June 2 episode of KBS' "2 Days & 1 Night," Yeon Jung Hoon discussed attending a recent public event with his wife, Han Ga In.As the members gathered, they brought up Yeon Jung Hoon and Han Ga In's attendance at a luxury jewelry brand event, which had become a hot topic online.Moon Se Yoon remarked, "Your sweetness is all over the internet. Have you seen the buzz about it?"DIN DIN playfully asked Yeon Jung Hoon, "You looked so happy in the video. Was it because you were wearing designer jewelry or because you were with your wife?"Yeon Jung Hoon replied with a bright smile, "Well, my wife, who was wearing designer jewelry, was in a good mood. And that made me feel good too."Moon Se Yoon then mentioned, "Even though you two have been married for years now, just holding hands got a huge reaction," referring to the moment when reporters cheered as Yeon Jung Hoon and Han Ga In held hands while posing for photos.Yeon Jung Hoon smiled and said, "Actually, holding hands felt really strange. The enthusiastic response from everyone made me feel kind of nostalgic as well."Curious as a single man, Yoo Seonho asked, "Does your heart still flutter when you're holding hands with your wife?"Yeon Jung Hoon hesitated to answer and then asked fellow married man Moon Se Yoon, "Umm... Do you? Do you still get butterflies or anything like that?"Moon Se Yoon pretended he suddenly could not speak, and Yeon Jung Hoon laughed, as if he understood exactly why he reacted that way.(Credit= KBS 2 Days & 1 Night, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)