[SBS Star] "For Me, He..." Lee Yi Kyung Tells How Choi Daniel Helped Him When He Had No Place to Live

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Yi Kyung shared a heartwarming anecdote about the support he received from fellow actor Choi Daniel during a difficult period.On June 1, a new episode of MBC's television show 'Omniscient Interfering View' aired; the episode featured Choi Daniel hosting a fan meet-up event in Korea for the first time in 13 years.At the event appeared Lee Yi Kyung, a close friend of Choi Daniel; the two mentioned they remained close since appearing on KBS' television series 'School 2013' together.Choi Daniel hugged Lee Yi Kyung and said he was surprised by Lee Yi Kyung's visit because he had been busy."Since it was Choi Daniel who called, I had to rearrange things and make time to come here as much I could.", Lee Yi Kyung remarked, adding, "He is one of the few truly remarkable people in my life.""There was a time when I had to live in my car because I didn't have a place to live. What Choi Daniel did for me back then was vacate the house he was renting and let me stay there for a while.", Lee Yi Kyung remarked.Lee Yi Kyung said Choi Daniel even gave him cash to pay the rent fee, but he declined it; "I didn't want money issues to get in our friendship.", he explained."And Choi Daniel's older brother, who lived a floor above, generously covered my maintenance fee and utility bills.", Lee Yi Kyung recalled, expressing his gratitude."Aren't you from a very wealthy family, though?", Choi Daniel asked, bursting into laughter.Lee Yi Kyung, known to have a father who was the former CEO of a large company, replied, "My father is the wealthy one. I, who didn't get any support, had nothing."During the show, Choi Daniel's manager also talked about how the actor helped him during hard times."When I first came to Seoul and started as a manager, I lived in a small room where I could barely sleep. I wanted to move out, but I didn't have enough money to pay the deposit for the new house. So I was thinking about getting a loan."He resumed, "When I told Choi Daniel about that, he left, saying he had to make some calls. When he got back, he handed me the deposit money in cash. I felt so grateful."(Credit= MBC Omniscient Interfering View)(SBS Star)