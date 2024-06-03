[SBS Star] Song Seungheon Shares Why He Deeply Regrets Sharing a Photo of His Father

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Song Seungheon shared why he deeply regrets posting a photo of his father, revealing just how handsome he is.On June 2, Song Seungheon appeared on SBS's television show "My Little Old Boy."During the show, one of the hosts Seo Jang Hoon asked Song Seungheon about his relationship with his family, specifically with his father.Song Seungheon responded, "It's not like we're awkward with each other, but he's a very silent type. He doesn't really express his feelings much. I think I actually take that after him a bit."Seo Jang Hoon then mentioned how the world went wild over a photo of Song Seungheon's father when it was first released a few years back.Song Seungheon said with a chuckle, "Yeah, I remember there were lots of comments about how handsome my father is. Some even said I don't look even 1 percent as good-looking as him. Seeing those comments, I regretted posting his photo on my Instagram."Seo Jang Hoon asked, "Has he ever commented on your appearance?" and Song Seungheon replied, "He's never said it out loud, but I can sense that he thinks I'm not as good-looking as him. He probably thinks, 'Your looks are nothing compared to mine when I was young.'"As Song Seungheon finished his sentence, the production team showed the hosts some childhood photos of him.Impressed, Seo Jang Hoon commented, "You must have been really popular in your neighborhood. Was there ever a time when you felt your popularity?"Song Seungheon laughed and said, "I'm not sure... I don't recall a particular time."When Seo Jang Hoon insisted he think about it, Song Seungheon shyly smiled and said, "Well, whenever I walked past the girls-only classroom, I would hear loud screams."(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, 'songseungheon1005' Instagram)(SBS Star)