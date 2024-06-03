뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Seungheon Shares Why He Deeply Regrets Sharing a Photo of His Father
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Song Seungheon Shares Why He Deeply Regrets Sharing a Photo of His Father

Published 2024.06.03 12:03 View Count
[SBS Star] Song Seungheon Shares Why He Deeply Regrets Sharing a Photo of His Father
Actor Song Seungheon shared why he deeply regrets posting a photo of his father, revealing just how handsome he is.

On June 2, Song Seungheon appeared on SBS's television show "My Little Old Boy."

During the show, one of the hosts Seo Jang Hoon asked Song Seungheon about his relationship with his family, specifically with his father.

Song Seungheon responded, "It's not like we're awkward with each other, but he's a very silent type. He doesn't really express his feelings much. I think I actually take that after him a bit."
Song Seungheon
Seo Jang Hoon then mentioned how the world went wild over a photo of Song Seungheon's father when it was first released a few years back.

Song Seungheon said with a chuckle, "Yeah, I remember there were lots of comments about how handsome my father is. Some even said I don't look even 1 percent as good-looking as him. Seeing those comments, I regretted posting his photo on my Instagram."

Seo Jang Hoon asked, "Has he ever commented on your appearance?" and Song Seungheon replied, "He's never said it out loud, but I can sense that he thinks I'm not as good-looking as him. He probably thinks, 'Your looks are nothing compared to mine when I was young.'"
Song Seungheon
As Song Seungheon finished his sentence, the production team showed the hosts some childhood photos of him.

Impressed, Seo Jang Hoon commented, "You must have been really popular in your neighborhood. Was there ever a time when you felt your popularity?"

Song Seungheon laughed and said, "I'm not sure... I don't recall a particular time."

When Seo Jang Hoon insisted he think about it, Song Seungheon shyly smiled and said, "Well, whenever I walked past the girls-only classroom, I would hear loud screams."
Song Seungheon
(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, 'songseungheon1005' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지