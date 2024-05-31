뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "No Wonder She's So Thin!" Everybody Is Shocked to Hear How Little WINTER's Family Eats
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "No Wonder She's So Thin!" Everybody Is Shocked to Hear How Little WINTER's Family Eats

Published 2024.05.31 18:19 Updated 2024.05.31 18:20 View Count
[SBS Star] "No Wonder She's So Thin!" Everybody Is Shocked to Hear How Little WINTER's Family Eats
WINTER of K-pop girl group aespa shared stories of growing up in a family of small eaters. 

On May 30, WINTER and another aespa member KARINA appeared as guests on YouTube show "Pinggyego." 
WINTER
WINTER
During the conversation, host Yu Jae Seok and KARINA excitedly talked about food, prompting Yu Jae Seok to ask WINTER about her appetite.

WINTER replied, "It's funny because I never had a big appetite. I've always been skinny, and my mom constantly told me to eat when I was young. Whenever she did, I'd think, 'I eat every day. Why does she keep telling me to eat? I'm so tired of eating.' I never really liked eating that much. My mom worried about my lack of appetite, but I developed more appetite after joining SM Entertainment."

She continued, "My family in fact hardly eats at all. We all have no real desire for food; we just eat enough to fill our stomachs when we're hungry. Everyone in my family eats very little, and we only make small portions for each meal."

WINTER added, "When I went home during my trainee days with a bigger appetite, I really wanted some fish cake soup. But my mom only prepared as many fish cake skewers as there were people. That's standard. Her thoughts are usually like, 'If it's not enough, I'll just make more later. But it's probably enough. I mean, are you going to eat more than one? Can you?'"

WINTER also mentioned, "Four of us can't even finish one whole fried chicken together. We always had leftover pizza even if we ordered the smallest size. Before joining SM Entertainment, I could only eat one or two bites of everything because I'd get sick of it, so I didn't bother eating more."

KARINA, known for her big appetite, humorously responded, "I don't get it. If you get tired of fried chicken, you can just switch to the spicy one. Order half-and-half in the first place. What's the issue? You have to switch between two flavors as you eat. That's what you do when you get sick of one, not completely stop eating it!" making Yu Jae Seok laugh.
 

After watching this video, many left comments expressing their surprise at how little WINTER's family eats. 

Their comments included, "Really? The whole family eats that little? Now we know why WINTER is so thin," "That's crazy. Is that really a family's portion? That's unbelievable," "They eat so little," and "KARINA's half-and-half chicken comment was so funny. Our thoughts=Karina's thoughts! LOL," and more.

(Credit= '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube)  

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지