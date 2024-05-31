뉴스
[SBS Star] Jang Dong-geon Shares His Son's Reaction to Romantic Film He & Ko So-young Co-Starred In
Published 2024.05.31
Actor Jang Dong-geon shared his son's reaction to 'Love Wind Love Song', in which he portrayed romance with his wife, actress Ko So-young.

On May 30, Jang Dong-geon attended a press event for the upcoming 4K remaster release of 'Taegukgi: The Brotherhood of War'; a 2004 film that achieved remarkable success in Korean cinema.

In the movie about two brothers forced to fight in the Korean War, Jang Dong-geon portrays 'Lee Jin-tae', who sacrifices everything to protect his younger brother, 'Lee Jin-seok' (actor Won Bin).
Jang Dong-geon & Ko So-young
During the event, Jang Dong-geon said, "I can't believe it's been 20 years already.", expressing his astonishment.

"This re-release is particularly meaningful to me. Most of the films I've appeared in aren't appropriate for my children to watch. With the 'Taegukgi: The Brotherhood of War' re-release, I'll finally be able to watch my project with my son in the theater.", he remarked.

When asked if his children had ever expressed interest in seeing his films, the actor replied, "Well, my kids have been too young, and most of my projects are not age-appropriate for minors."

Jang Dong-geon said the only film he was on that he could have shown his children was 'Love Wind Love Song' (1999), in which he portrayed romance with Ko So-young.

"I once watched it with my son when he was in elementary school. But he couldn't get through it. He said it was too cringy.", the actor recalled, chuckling.
Jang Dong-geon & Ko So-young
He continued, "My son has never fully watched my movies when his father is supposed to be a famous actor. That has always been a regret."

"My son is in middle school now; old enough to watch 'Taegukgi: The Brotherhood of War'. When I told him about its re-release, he asked me to take him to the theater and watch it with him.", Jang Dong-geon shared excitedly, adding that he would buy the tickets by himself for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Jang Dong-geon and Ko So-young became friends after working together on 'Love Wind Love Song'.

The friendship between the two stars eventually grew into a romantic relationship; the couple tied the knot in May 2010.

Jang Dong-geon and Ko So-young welcomed their son in October 2010 and their daughter in February 2014.
Jang Dong-geon & Ko So-young
(Credit= Wide Release, JNC Media Group, Cinema Service, 'kosoyoung_official' Instagram, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)
 
(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
