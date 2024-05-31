뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: IVE YUJIN's 'Nobody' Performance from Kindergarten Just Gets Released
Published 2024.05.31
A video of YUJIN from the K-pop girl group IVE performing another girl group Wonder Girls' "Nobody" at a kindergarten talent show is currently going viral online.

On May 29, two videos of young YUJIN were shared online, showing her performing "Nobody" with her kindergarten classmates. 

The uploader mentioned that the videos were taken 16 years ago.

Given that "Nobody" was released in September 2008, it is assumed that these videos were recorded around that time. 

Born in October 2003, YUJIN was about five years old then.
 

Even at such a young age, YUJIN performed the choreography with impressive confidence and stage presence.

Although the video quality is low, you can still see that she had the same cute face she has now, along with long legs and arms.

The video has garnered widespread attention and praise, with fans expressing their admiration for YUJIN's early talent. 

In the comments section, many people expressed their delight, saying things like, "YUJIN was born to be a K-pop star. Just look at her!" "OMG how adorable! This made my day!" "She is the cutest thing in the world!" and more. 
 
As disbanded project girl group IZ*ONE and now as IVE, YUJIN has established herself as a prominent figure in the K-pop industry, known for her vocal abilities, dance skills and charismatic stage presence. 

These videos of her childhood performances just further cemented her status as a natural-born performer.

(Credit= Online Community, 'IVEstarship' X) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지