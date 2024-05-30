[SBS Star] Lee Seung Hyub Shares One 'Lovely Runner' Byeon Woo-seok Scene Actually Made His Heart Flutter

Recently, Lee Seung Hyub sat down for an interview with the press to discuss tvN's recently-concluded drama "Lovely Runner."
In the drama, Lee Seung Hyub portrayed the character Baek In-hyuk, a member of the Eclipse band, alongside Ryu Sun-jae (Byeon Woo-seok).
Reflecting on their rehearsal sessions in the company practice studio, Lee Seung Hyub reminisced, "We met just before our first shoot to rehearse at our company's practice studio. I was quite nervous until I actually met Woo-seok. But once we met, all my apprehensions about our upcoming shoots vanished. He really put me at ease."
"To In-hyuk, Sun-jae is not just a bandmate but also a dear friend. So, when I embarked on this project, my primary goal was to forge a friendship with Woo-seok."
Interestingly, Lee Seung Hyub and Byeon Woo-seok share the same birthday and had a mutual friend, which facilitated their quick connection.
Lee Seung Hyub explained, "Woo-seok exuded such coolness on set. Not only does he possess great looks and charisma, but he's also a remarkable actor. Despite being a year older than me, he initiated our friendship with a casual, 'Let's be friends.' He's incredibly considerate."
"The scene where he questioned Sol, who was in a wheelchair on the bridge, 'Why are you crying?' was particularly memorable for me. Sun-jae looked incredibly handsome in that moment, almost too handsome! He made my heart flutter." he chuckled.
Adding a lighthearted note, he remarked, "You know, I was the shortest member of Eclipse. I couldn't help but wonder what kind of exercises they do and what they eat," eliciting laughter from the reporters.
(SBS Star)