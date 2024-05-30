[SBS Star] Lee Seung Hyub Shares One 'Lovely Runner' Byeon Woo-seok Scene Actually Made His Heart Flutter

이미지 확대하기

Lee Seung Hyub of K-pop boy band N.Flying opened up about a heart-fluttering moment he experienced while working on the drama "Lovely Runner," specifically involving actor Byeon Woo-seok.Recently, Lee Seung Hyub sat down for an interview with the press to discuss tvN's recently-concluded drama "Lovely Runner."In the drama, Lee Seung Hyub portrayed the character Baek In-hyuk, a member of the Eclipse band, alongside Ryu Sun-jae (Byeon Woo-seok).Reflecting on their rehearsal sessions in the company practice studio, Lee Seung Hyub reminisced, "We met just before our first shoot to rehearse at our company's practice studio. I was quite nervous until I actually met Woo-seok. But once we met, all my apprehensions about our upcoming shoots vanished. He really put me at ease."Highlighting the importance of teamwork within the band, Lee Seung Hyub emphasized the strong bond between Baek In-hyuk and Ryu Sun-jae, who have been friends since childhood."To In-hyuk, Sun-jae is not just a bandmate but also a dear friend. So, when I embarked on this project, my primary goal was to forge a friendship with Woo-seok."Interestingly, Lee Seung Hyub and Byeon Woo-seok share the same birthday and had a mutual friend, which facilitated their quick connection.Lee Seung Hyub explained, "Woo-seok exuded such coolness on set. Not only does he possess great looks and charisma, but he's also a remarkable actor. Despite being a year older than me, he initiated our friendship with a casual, 'Let's be friends.' He's incredibly considerate."When asked about the most memorable scene, Lee Seung Hyub continued to praise Byeon Woo-seok."The scene where he questioned Sol, who was in a wheelchair on the bridge, 'Why are you crying?' was particularly memorable for me. Sun-jae looked incredibly handsome in that moment, almost too handsome! He made my heart flutter." he chuckled.Adding a lighthearted note, he remarked, "You know, I was the shortest member of Eclipse. I couldn't help but wonder what kind of exercises they do and what they eat," eliciting laughter from the reporters.(Credit= tvN Lovely Runner)(SBS Star)