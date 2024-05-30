[SBS Star] "During an Interview, He..." A Cute Story about 10-Year-Old Yoo Seung Ho Gets Revealed

이미지 확대하기

Reporter Beck Una shared a lovely story about actor Yoo Seung Ho that happened when he was just ten years old.On May 29, the 246th episode of tvN's talk show 'You Quiz on the Block' aired; one of the guests on this episode was Beck Una, who has been interviewing actors for 25 years.When the host, entertainer Yu Jae Seok, asked how many actors she had interviewed so far, Beck Una replied, "I never really kept track, but I'd say between one to two thousand actors."The reporter talked about a heartwarming encounter with actress Kim Hye Soo, whom she had long been a fan of."Doing this job, I've got to interview Kim Hye Soo.", she recalled, adding, "My family was moving back then, and during the process, I discovered a treasure box from my childhood. In the box was a letter I wrote to Kim Hye Soo when I was little, left unsent.""After the interview with Kim Hye Soo, I told her about the letter and gave it to her. She said, 'Oh, sweetie!', and wrapped me in the most warm embrace. I'm a fan who accomplished it all.", she proudly shared.During the show, Beck Una was asked if there were any nerve-wracking interview experiences in her career."Occasionally, I get to interview child actors.", she replied and started a cute story about interviewing Yoo Seung Ho when he was 10."I had an interview with Yoo Seung Ho when he starred in 'The Way Home' (2002), a film. He walked into the studio for the interview, and by God, he was adorable.""As Yoo Seung Ho stepped into the studio, he realized there would be a photo session for the interview when his mother told him otherwise. He got into a bad mood and stayed still without answering questions.", the reporter said while reenacting the 10-year-old's cute protest, which left Yu Jae Seok chuckling.Beck Una recounted how she comforted and cheered the child up to proceed with the interview; thankfully, it worked."He gave me a candy a little while later. As I crunched it with my teeth, he mumbled, 'It tastes better when you let that melt it in your mouth.', and finally started talking.""'I was feeling a bit down because of something that happened at school today.', he said and smiled at me. I thought, 'That smile is what I had been waiting for all along!'. He was so adorable that I wanted to carry him in my pocket.", Beck Una fondly recalled.(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, dandyoo93_official')(SBS Star)