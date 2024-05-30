[SBS Star] NINGNING Shares Sadness About No Longer Having Enough Time & Energy to Drink with Members

이미지 확대하기

NINGNING of K-pop girl group aespa expressed her sadness about no longer having enough time and energy to drink with her fellow group members.On May 29 episode of Hyoyeon of girl group Girls' Generation's YouTube show "Level Up," NINGNING made a guest appearance.At the beginning of the video, Hyoyeon asked NINGNING, "What have you been up to lately? Are you hanging out a lot?"NINGNING replied, "Well, the members of aespa and I used to frequently go out for meals and drinks, but I don't have the time and energy for it anymore. So, I don't really drink these days," with a bitter smile.Hyoyeon exclaimed, "Really?" then asked, "You know, as trainees, we always dream of our lives after debut. I'm sure you did too. Is your current life anything like you imagined it would be?"NINGNING responded, "I always try to imagine myself perfectly, so I keep striving to become that in real life. Maybe I'm at 70% of how I pictured myself before debut? I don't know. But even now, I think I'm continually growing. I definitely want to grow even more in the future though. I have a lot of ambition and many things I want to do. I really enjoy continuously improving myself."She continued, "I used to get really stressed out, but over time I've gotten used to it. Since it's the path I chose, I realized there's no point in getting stressed about it. There are more and more people who like me, and I feel like I need to do better for them. If I get too tired and stressed out now, and show it, it feels too irresponsible."NINGNING's words surprised Hyoyeon, who responded, "You sound very mature and professional!"(Credit= '효연의 레벨업 Hyo's Level Up' YouTube, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)