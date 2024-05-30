[SBS Star] NINGNING Shares Sadness About No Longer Having Enough Time & Energy to Drink with Members

On May 29 episode of Hyoyeon of girl group Girls' Generation's YouTube show "Level Up," NINGNING made a guest appearance.
At the beginning of the video, Hyoyeon asked NINGNING, "What have you been up to lately? Are you hanging out a lot?"
NINGNING replied, "Well, the members of aespa and I used to frequently go out for meals and drinks, but I don't have the time and energy for it anymore. So, I don't really drink these days," with a bitter smile.
NINGNING responded, "I always try to imagine myself perfectly, so I keep striving to become that in real life. Maybe I'm at 70% of how I pictured myself before debut? I don't know. But even now, I think I'm continually growing. I definitely want to grow even more in the future though. I have a lot of ambition and many things I want to do. I really enjoy continuously improving myself."
She continued, "I used to get really stressed out, but over time I've gotten used to it. Since it's the path I chose, I realized there's no point in getting stressed about it. There are more and more people who like me, and I feel like I need to do better for them. If I get too tired and stressed out now, and show it, it feels too irresponsible."
NINGNING's words surprised Hyoyeon, who responded, "You sound very mature and professional!"
