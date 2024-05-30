[SBS Star] "You'll Become a Star!" Jang Yoon Ju Recalls Her 'Dizzying' Past Comment to Kim Soo Hyun

On the May 29 broadcast of tvN's talk show 'You Quiz on the Block', Jang Yoon Ju guested and recounted a story involving Kim Soo Hyun from 15 years ago.
"I heard that during a fashion brand photoshoot with Kim Soo Hyun in the past, you told him that he'll become a star since he worked with you.", entertainer Yu Jae Seok, the host, mentioned on the show, leaving Jang Yoon Ju laughing uncontrollably.
"I'm feeling a bit dizzy!", Jang Yoon Ju exclaimed, erupting into laughter.
"I wasn't so impressed when I first heard Kim Soo Hyun would be the male model since I didn't know him. But when we started shooting, he showed remarkable energy. He was humble, just like he is now.", Jang Yoon Ju recalled.
She continued, "So I told Kim Soo Hyun, very casually, 'You know what? They rise to fame after a photoshoot with me. You'll become a star!'. His response was, 'Wow, is that so?'."
"We ran into each other at an awards ceremony, less than two years after the photoshoot.", she continued, "I greeted Kim Soo Hyun and said, 'Hi, remember how I told you before that you'll become a star?'. And he actually remembered. He said, 'Noona, thank you so much.'."
"Now, after 15 years, we reunited and had the chance to portray a family in a drama. It was wonderful.", Jang Yoon Ju added, expressing her delight at working with Kim Soo Hyun again in tvN's recently concluded drama 'Queen of Tears'.
Jang Yoon Ju laughed and shared, "As a child, I found great joy in making people laugh through my words and facial expressions. In a way, one of my dreams was becoming a comedian."
Jang Yoon Ju then shared how she started her path to becoming a model, noting that she began taking walking lessons when she was a middle school student.
