[SBS Star] "You'll Become a Star!" Jang Yoon Ju Recalls Her 'Dizzying' Past Comment to Kim Soo Hyun

Model/actress Jang Yoon Ju shared a memory from 15 years ago when she worked with her 'Queen of Tears' co-star Kim Soo Hyun before his rise to stardom.On the May 29 broadcast of tvN's talk show 'You Quiz on the Block', Jang Yoon Ju guested and recounted a story involving Kim Soo Hyun from 15 years ago."I heard that during a fashion brand photoshoot with Kim Soo Hyun in the past, you told him that he'll become a star since he worked with you.", entertainer Yu Jae Seok, the host, mentioned on the show, leaving Jang Yoon Ju laughing uncontrollably."I'm feeling a bit dizzy!", Jang Yoon Ju exclaimed, erupting into laughter.She then explained, "It's just that I've been modeling for a long time and have done countless photoshoots. Once, I worked with actor Gang Dong Won when he was a model. I also did one with actor Zo In Sung, although I'm not sure if he'd remember. And actor Ju Ji Hoon had his first photoshoot with me during his early career.""I wasn't so impressed when I first heard Kim Soo Hyun would be the male model since I didn't know him. But when we started shooting, he showed remarkable energy. He was humble, just like he is now.", Jang Yoon Ju recalled.She continued, "So I told Kim Soo Hyun, very casually, 'You know what? They rise to fame after a photoshoot with me. You'll become a star!'. His response was, 'Wow, is that so?'."Jang Yoon Ju said Kim Soo Hyun did rise to stardom after the photoshoot, followed by the success of KBS' drama 'Dream High' (2011) and MBC's drama 'The Moon Embracing the Sun' (2012)."We ran into each other at an awards ceremony, less than two years after the photoshoot.", she continued, "I greeted Kim Soo Hyun and said, 'Hi, remember how I told you before that you'll become a star?'. And he actually remembered. He said, 'Noona, thank you so much.'.""Now, after 15 years, we reunited and had the chance to portray a family in a drama. It was wonderful.", Jang Yoon Ju added, expressing her delight at working with Kim Soo Hyun again in tvN's recently concluded drama 'Queen of Tears'.Later in the episode, Yu Jae Seok praised how talented Jang Yoon Ju is in various spheres, particularly in comedy; "We first met on an entertainment show. She was so funny that she made me wonder, 'Wow, how could she, a model, be that hilarious as well?'."Jang Yoon Ju laughed and shared, "As a child, I found great joy in making people laugh through my words and facial expressions. In a way, one of my dreams was becoming a comedian."Jang Yoon Ju then shared how she started her path to becoming a model, noting that she began taking walking lessons when she was a middle school student.(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, 'yoonjujang' Instagram)(SBS Star)