[SBS Star] "He Looks like Hyun Bin" Song Seungheon Mentions His Parents' Great Looks on a TV Show

Actor Song Seungheon brought up his parents' striking looks on "Radio Star."On May 29th episode of MBC's "Radio Star," Song Seungheon joined as a guest.During the show, fellow guest Lee Si Eon could not help but praise Song Seungheon's appearance, revealing, "The owner of the hair salon I frequent go to actually grew up in the same neighborhood as Song Seungheon. They even attended the same school."He added, "Even before Seungheon's debut, he would attract crowds whenever he was out in public. Dozens of people would gather outside the restaurant he was in, just to catch a glimpse of him. His reputation for good looks preceded his fame in the entertainment industry."In response, Song Seungheon simply smiled, neither confirming nor denying it.Then, the hosts showcased photos of Song Seungheon's parents, previously shared by him on Instagram.The internet was abuzz when these photos surfaced, especially with his father bearing a striking resemblance to actor Hyun Bin.Reflecting on their appearance, Song Seungheon remarked, "Those photos caused quite a stir when I first shared them. Especially my father's. But personally, I believe my mother is the true beauty among them. She's absolutely beautiful."The host Kim Gu-ra chimed in, "Your father looks very similar to the 'Kingsman' actor. He's so handsome. He also doesn't seem Korean."To which Song Seungheon replied, "Many people have made that observation about my dad. But he's as Korean as he gets."When Lee Si Eon questioned, "Is your older brother as good-looking?" Song Seungheon confidently asserted, "I have an older sister and brother, but I'd say I'm the most handsome one out of all."Another host, Kim Guk-jin, nodded in agreement, stating, "Well, yeah. I mean, how can anyone surpass this level of attractiveness?"(Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'songseungheon1005' Instagram)(SBS Star)