뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "He Looks like Hyun Bin" Song Seungheon Mentions His Parents' Great Looks on a TV Show
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
연재 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "He Looks like Hyun Bin" Song Seungheon Mentions His Parents' Great Looks on a TV Show

Published 2024.05.30 14:41 Updated 2024.05.30 14:42 View Count
[SBS Star] "He Looks like Hyun Bin" Song Seungheon Mentions His Parents' Great Looks on a TV Show
Actor Song Seungheon brought up his parents' striking looks on "Radio Star."

On May 29th episode of MBC's "Radio Star," Song Seungheon joined as a guest.

During the show, fellow guest Lee Si Eon could not help but praise Song Seungheon's appearance, revealing, "The owner of the hair salon I frequent go to actually grew up in the same neighborhood as Song Seungheon. They even attended the same school."

He added, "Even before Seungheon's debut, he would attract crowds whenever he was out in public. Dozens of people would gather outside the restaurant he was in, just to catch a glimpse of him. His reputation for good looks preceded his fame in the entertainment industry."

In response, Song Seungheon simply smiled, neither confirming nor denying it.
Song Seungheon
Then, the hosts showcased photos of Song Seungheon's parents, previously shared by him on Instagram.

The internet was abuzz when these photos surfaced, especially with his father bearing a striking resemblance to actor Hyun Bin.

Reflecting on their appearance, Song Seungheon remarked, "Those photos caused quite a stir when I first shared them. Especially my father's. But personally, I believe my mother is the true beauty among them. She's absolutely beautiful."

The host Kim Gu-ra chimed in, "Your father looks very similar to the 'Kingsman' actor. He's so handsome. He also doesn't seem Korean." 

To which Song Seungheon replied, "Many people have made that observation about my dad. But he's as Korean as he gets."
Song Seungheon
When Lee Si Eon questioned, "Is your older brother as good-looking?" Song Seungheon confidently asserted, "I have an older sister and brother, but I'd say I'm the most handsome one out of all."

Another host, Kim Guk-jin, nodded in agreement, stating, "Well, yeah. I mean, how can anyone surpass this level of attractiveness?"
Song Seungheon
(Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'songseungheon1005' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
연재 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지