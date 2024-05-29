[SBS Star] KISS OF LIFE BELLE Shares Why She Hated Super Junior RyeoWook When She Was Young

이미지 확대하기

BELLE of K-pop girl group KISS OF LIFE revealed that she used to hate RyeoWook of boy group Super Junior as a young kid.On May 28, BELLE and HANEUL appeared on the YouTube show hosted by RyeoWook.While the three stars were speaking with each other, RyeoWook mentioned that he had once performed with BELLE's father, veteran singer Shim Shin.In surprise, BELLE exclaimed, "No way! That was you?!" to which RyeoWook replied, "Yep, that was me. I won on that day."It turned out RyeoWook had won against Shim Shin on MBC's competition music show "King of Mask Singer" in 2016 after their duet performance.BELLE commented, "I stopped watching after my dad lost, so I had no idea it was you. I used to hate you so much!"She explained, "You two competed on 'King of Mask Singer' when I was in fifth grade. I told everyone in my class that my dad was going to be on the show.""But my dad didn't even make it to the second round because of you, so I was like, 'Who is that ajussi that won against my dad?! I don't like him!' Since you didn't unmask when you won, I didn't know it was you until now," she added.Putting the past behind her, BELLE requested RyeoWook to sing the song they had performed together.RyeoWook hesitated at her sudden request but asked the production team to play the instrumental and sang the song for her.After listening to RyeoWook's performance, BELLE remarked, "It makes sense that my dad lost," and praised RyeoWook, saying, "Your singing voice is truly beautiful. I feel honored to have heard you sing right in front of me."(Credit= '헤이데이 Heyday' YouTube)(SBS Star)