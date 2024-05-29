[SBS Star] Kim Tae-yong Describes How Wonderful Park Bo Gum Is After Working with Him on 'Wonderland'

On May 29, Kim Tae-yong joined SBS POWER FM's radio show "Cine Town," hosted by actress Park Ha Seon.
Kim Tae-yong first described him as "an actor with a huge heart who can embrace everyone, yet also a delicate soul."
He explained, "I mean, everyone adores Bo Gum! When I was working with him, he felt like someone who could give me a warm hug on a tough day, but also someone I wanted to give a hug. He interestingly has both qualities."
Kim Tae-yong expressed his gratitude, saying, "Director Bang Jun-seok and initially made the song, but I wasn't satisfied with the lyrics. So, I asked Bo Gum if he could help, and he meticulously revised them. The result was wonderful, and he even came up with the title."
Kim Tae-yong heightened anticipation for the film by saying, "You will be able to see Bo Gum struggling to adapt to life after returning, while the AI version of his character remains healthy and cheerful."
The movie is set to hit theaters on June 5.
(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cine Town, 'sbscine' Instagram)
