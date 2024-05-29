뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Tae-yong Describes How Wonderful Park Bo Gum Is After Working with Him on 'Wonderland'
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
연재 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Kim Tae-yong Describes How Wonderful Park Bo Gum Is After Working with Him on 'Wonderland'

Published 2024.05.29 17:19 View Count
[SBS Star] Kim Tae-yong Describes How Wonderful Park Bo Gum Is After Working with Him on 'Wonderland'
After collaborating with actor Park Bo Gum on "Wonderland," director Kim Tae-yong shared how wonderful the actor truly is.

On May 29, Kim Tae-yong joined SBS POWER FM's radio show "Cine Town," hosted by actress Park Ha Seon. 
director Kim Tae-yong
During the show, Kim Tae-yong spoke about working with Park Bo Gum, the lead of "Wonderland" alongside actress Suzy. 

Kim Tae-yong first described him as "an actor with a huge heart who can embrace everyone, yet also a delicate soul."

He explained, "I mean, everyone adores Bo Gum! When I was working with him, he felt like someone who could give me a warm hug on a tough day, but also someone I wanted to give a hug. He interestingly has both qualities."
director Kim Tae-yong
The director then mentioned Park Bo Gum's contribution to the film's soundtrack by writing the lyrics for the song "WISH: Wonderland Is Here."

Kim Tae-yong expressed his gratitude, saying, "Director Bang Jun-seok and initially made the song, but I wasn't satisfied with the lyrics. So, I asked Bo Gum if he could help, and he meticulously revised them. The result was wonderful, and he even came up with the title."
director Kim Tae-yong
In "Wonderland," Park Bo Gum plays a dual role as both the AI version of Tae-joo, an astronaut, and Tae-joo in real life, who awakens from a coma.

Kim Tae-yong heightened anticipation for the film by saying, "You will be able to see Bo Gum struggling to adapt to life after returning, while the AI version of his character remains healthy and cheerful."
director Kim Tae-yong
"Wonderland" tells the story of reuniting with loved ones through "Wonderland," a video call service that uses artificial intelligence to recreate deceased individuals.

The movie is set to hit theaters on June 5.

(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cine Town, 'sbscine' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
연재 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지