[SBS Star] Gang Dong Won Tells a Funny Reason Why He Loved Acting Bad-Tempered Character in 'The Plot'

Recently, Gang Dong Won sat down for an interview to discuss his new film, "The Plot."
In this crime movie, Gang Dong Won plays Young-il, a meticulous and cold character who rarely speaks or shows emotion.
"It's really tough to act when the camera zooms in for a close-up and there are no lines. If you're not picturing the scene properly in your head, it shows on camera. For this movie, I approached filming with the mindset of 'Don't stop thinking and recite the exact lines in your head.' That way, even during close-ups, I hardly felt extremely nervous."
Reflecting on his role in "The Plot," Gang Dong Won said, "Now I feel like I have the face to pull off such characters. In the past, I didn't look scary enough when acting angry, but now I do."
He then added jokingly, "This time, I felt I could depict a bad-tempered character well. As time goes by, I accumulate more anger, but there's not much opportunity to let it out, so..."
Talking about his appearance, Gang Dong Won said, "These days, I think I finally have the face of someone in their 40s. I might look younger than a lot of people around my age, but I no longer have the look of a newcomer to society—more like someone right in the middle of it."
That is why he considers it crucial for his projects to break even, he explained.
To have a long and sustainable career, he pushes himself. Feeling comfortable on set, the actor said, is a warning sign for him.
"In the past, if I had a scene where I had to cry or had lots of lines, I couldn't sleep well the night before. But these days, I think, 'Oh, a crying scene tomorrow? I'll nail it in one take,' and I realize I might be getting too used to this whole life. I don't want to get too comfortable like that, so I constantly push myself hard."
Regarding his latest film, he said, "I want to hear that it's fresh and fun, and that my acting has improved. I'm passionate about acting. I hope to grow with each project, receiving more offers as a result. I would like to continue acting into my 80s and 90s."
