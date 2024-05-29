[SBS Star] Gang Dong Won Tells a Funny Reason Why He Loved Acting Bad-Tempered Character in 'The Plot'

이미지 확대하기

Actor Gang Dong Won shared a humorous reason why he loved acting as a bad-tempered character in his latest film.Recently, Gang Dong Won sat down for an interview to discuss his new film, "The Plot."In this crime movie, Gang Dong Won plays Young-il, a meticulous and cold character who rarely speaks or shows emotion.With 21 years of experience in the industry, Gang Dong Won knew how challenging such a role could be, and he spoke about this during the interview."It's really tough to act when the camera zooms in for a close-up and there are no lines. If you're not picturing the scene properly in your head, it shows on camera. For this movie, I approached filming with the mindset of 'Don't stop thinking and recite the exact lines in your head.' That way, even during close-ups, I hardly felt extremely nervous."Reflecting on his role in "The Plot," Gang Dong Won said, "Now I feel like I have the face to pull off such characters. In the past, I didn't look scary enough when acting angry, but now I do."He then added jokingly, "This time, I felt I could depict a bad-tempered character well. As time goes by, I accumulate more anger, but there's not much opportunity to let it out, so..."Talking about his appearance, Gang Dong Won said, "These days, I think I finally have the face of someone in their 40s. I might look younger than a lot of people around my age, but I no longer have the look of a newcomer to society—more like someone right in the middle of it."To the public, Gang Dong Won seems like a guaranteed lead actor, but he shared, "I've always been desperate since my 20s. Surviving in this industry isn't easy. You never know when you'll stop getting offers."That is why he considers it crucial for his projects to break even, he explained.To have a long and sustainable career, he pushes himself. Feeling comfortable on set, the actor said, is a warning sign for him."In the past, if I had a scene where I had to cry or had lots of lines, I couldn't sleep well the night before. But these days, I think, 'Oh, a crying scene tomorrow? I'll nail it in one take,' and I realize I might be getting too used to this whole life. I don't want to get too comfortable like that, so I constantly push myself hard."Regarding his latest film, he said, "I want to hear that it's fresh and fun, and that my acting has improved. I'm passionate about acting. I hope to grow with each project, receiving more offers as a result. I would like to continue acting into my 80s and 90s."(Credit= NEW)(SBS Star)