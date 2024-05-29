뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Lovely Runner' Kim Hye Yoon Responds to Dating Speculations about Her & Byeon Woo-seok
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
연재 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] 'Lovely Runner' Kim Hye Yoon Responds to Dating Speculations about Her & Byeon Woo-seok

Published 2024.05.29 15:41 View Count
[SBS Star] 'Lovely Runner' Kim Hye Yoon Responds to Dating Speculations about Her & Byeon Woo-seok
Actress Kim Hye Yoon responded to the curiosity surrounding her relationship with her 'Lovely Runner' co-star Byeon Woo-seok.

Kim Hye Yoon's recent interview with a news outlet about her latest project, tvN's drama 'Lovely Runner' was released on May 29; the drama wrapped up on May 28.

When asked, "Are you an item with Byeon Woo-seok in real life?", Kim Hye Yoon answered, "I'm just a fellow actor to Byeon Woo-seok, observing his rise to fame."

'Lovely Runner' centers around 'Im Sol' (Kim Hye Yoon), a devoted fan of K-pop star 'Ryu Sun-jae' (Byeon Woo-seok); after the tragic passing of 'Ryu Sun-jae', 'Im Sol' travels back in time to alter the course of the destiny for both of them.

The drama became popular due to the exceptional chemistry between Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo-seok, who portray romance in the drama.

As the actors' lovely moments in behind-the-scenes footage of the drama and during their show appearances garnered attention, fans began to speculate that they may be in a romantic relationship in reality.
Kim Hye Yoon & Byeon Woo-seok
During the interview, playful comments were made toward Kim Hye Yoon, suggesting a potential romantic connection between her and Byeon Woo-seok.

"I've been getting a lot of comments like that, suggesting that he and I should date, get married, and stuff.", the actress responded, "I get why people are saying that to us. But to me, Byeon Woo-seok is an oppa I know who is getting farther away (due to his soaring popularity)."

Kim Hye Yoon shared what working with Byeon Woo-seok was like, "We first met while filming a web drama titled 'Secret Crushes'. We knew each other but didn't have many opportunities to talk back then."

"We spoke to each other for the first time while on 'Lovely Runner'. We bonded quickly, maybe because we had met before. He was so friendly and approachable that we quickly and easily became close."

"Byeon Woo-seok is the same person he appears to be in public. He is a sweet, caring person. I relied on him a lot while working together.", the actress added.
Kim Hye Yoon & Byeon Woo-seok
Kim Hye Yoon expressed her gratitude to Byeon Woo-seok as her acting partner.

"Besides the relationship between 'Im Sol' and 'Ryu Sun-jae', many scenes featured intense emotions from 'Im Sol'. And those scenes require a great deal of concentration. It was hard at times. There were challenging moments where I struggled to convey those emotions."

"During those moments, Byeon Woo-seok used to wait patiently for me until I figured things out. Or he would play 'Ryu Sun-jae' to help me practice the scene, even when the scene didn't involve him. I relied on him a lot and was uplifted by his energy many times.", she recalled, expressing her deep gratitude for Byeon Woo-seok.
Kim Hye Yoon & Byeon Woo-seok
(Credit= Artist Company, tvN Lovely Runner)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
연재 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지