[SBS Star] 'Lovely Runner' Kim Hye Yoon Responds to Dating Speculations about Her & Byeon Woo-seok

Actress Kim Hye Yoon responded to the curiosity surrounding her relationship with her 'Lovely Runner' co-star Byeon Woo-seok.Kim Hye Yoon's recent interview with a news outlet about her latest project, tvN's drama 'Lovely Runner' was released on May 29; the drama wrapped up on May 28.When asked, "Are you an item with Byeon Woo-seok in real life?", Kim Hye Yoon answered, "I'm just a fellow actor to Byeon Woo-seok, observing his rise to fame."'Lovely Runner' centers around 'Im Sol' (Kim Hye Yoon), a devoted fan of K-pop star 'Ryu Sun-jae' (Byeon Woo-seok); after the tragic passing of 'Ryu Sun-jae', 'Im Sol' travels back in time to alter the course of the destiny for both of them.The drama became popular due to the exceptional chemistry between Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo-seok, who portray romance in the drama.As the actors' lovely moments in behind-the-scenes footage of the drama and during their show appearances garnered attention, fans began to speculate that they may be in a romantic relationship in reality.During the interview, playful comments were made toward Kim Hye Yoon, suggesting a potential romantic connection between her and Byeon Woo-seok."I've been getting a lot of comments like that, suggesting that he and I should date, get married, and stuff.", the actress responded, "I get why people are saying that to us. But to me, Byeon Woo-seok is an oppa I know who is getting farther away (due to his soaring popularity)."Kim Hye Yoon shared what working with Byeon Woo-seok was like, "We first met while filming a web drama titled 'Secret Crushes'. We knew each other but didn't have many opportunities to talk back then.""We spoke to each other for the first time while on 'Lovely Runner'. We bonded quickly, maybe because we had met before. He was so friendly and approachable that we quickly and easily became close.""Byeon Woo-seok is the same person he appears to be in public. He is a sweet, caring person. I relied on him a lot while working together.", the actress added.Kim Hye Yoon expressed her gratitude to Byeon Woo-seok as her acting partner."Besides the relationship between 'Im Sol' and 'Ryu Sun-jae', many scenes featured intense emotions from 'Im Sol'. And those scenes require a great deal of concentration. It was hard at times. There were challenging moments where I struggled to convey those emotions.""During those moments, Byeon Woo-seok used to wait patiently for me until I figured things out. Or he would play 'Ryu Sun-jae' to help me practice the scene, even when the scene didn't involve him. I relied on him a lot and was uplifted by his energy many times.", she recalled, expressing her deep gratitude for Byeon Woo-seok.(Credit= Artist Company, tvN Lovely Runner)(SBS Star)