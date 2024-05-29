[SBS Star] Byeon Woo-seok Thanks 'Lovely Runner' Role for Coming to Him; Shares Thoughts on Its Conclusion

이미지 확대하기

Actor Byeon Woo-seok has bid farewell to the character Ryu Sun-jae from "Lovely Runner."On May 28, tvN's drama "Lovely Runner" concluded its run, and Byeon Woo-seok shared his thoughts on the show's ending.In the final episode of "Lovely Runner," Ryu Sun-jae (Byeon Woo-seok) regained all his memories of Yim Sol (actress Kim Hye Yoon), and their tearful reunion left a lasting impression on viewers.With Ryu Sun-jae no longer facing death and Yim Sol no longer struggling to save him, their journey of mutual rescue came to a fulfilling end.Through this role, Byeon Woo-seok sparked a "Sun-jae craze" not only in Korea but worldwide, earning him the title of "Romantic Comedy Genius."His on-screen chemistry with Kim Hye Yoon was perfect, and Byeon Woo-seok achieved top results in every aspect, successfully concluding his first lead role.Receiving the hottest attention since his debut, Byeon Woo-seok conveyed his feelings through his agency, Baro Entertainment.Byeon Woo-seok expressed his heartfelt gratitude: "Hello, this is Byeon Woo-seok, who played Ryu Sun-jae in 'Lovely Runner.' While I thought this moment would come, I didn't expect it to arrive so soon, so it still feels unreal. I've lived as Sun-jae for over a year, and I still have these indescribable emotions."He continued, "This was a dream-like project for me and the most meaningful one as well. I hope it was the same for the viewers. I'm very grateful to Sun-jae who came to me, and I hope you continue to show a lot of interest and love for me. Thank you."(Credit= tvN Lovely Runner)(SBS Star)