뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Byeon Woo-seok Thanks 'Lovely Runner' Role for Coming to Him; Shares Thoughts on Its Conclusion
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
연재 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Byeon Woo-seok Thanks 'Lovely Runner' Role for Coming to Him; Shares Thoughts on Its Conclusion

Published 2024.05.29 11:58 Updated 2024.05.29 11:59 View Count
[SBS Star] Byeon Woo-seok Thanks 'Lovely Runner' Role for Coming to Him; Shares Thoughts on Its Conclusion
Actor Byeon Woo-seok has bid farewell to the character Ryu Sun-jae from "Lovely Runner."

On May 28, tvN's drama "Lovely Runner" concluded its run, and Byeon Woo-seok shared his thoughts on the show's ending.

In the final episode of "Lovely Runner," Ryu Sun-jae (Byeon Woo-seok) regained all his memories of Yim Sol (actress Kim Hye Yoon), and their tearful reunion left a lasting impression on viewers.

With Ryu Sun-jae no longer facing death and Yim Sol no longer struggling to save him, their journey of mutual rescue came to a fulfilling end.
Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye Yoon
Through this role, Byeon Woo-seok sparked a "Sun-jae craze" not only in Korea but worldwide, earning him the title of "Romantic Comedy Genius."

His on-screen chemistry with Kim Hye Yoon was perfect, and Byeon Woo-seok achieved top results in every aspect, successfully concluding his first lead role.
Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye Yoon
Receiving the hottest attention since his debut, Byeon Woo-seok conveyed his feelings through his agency, Baro Entertainment.

Byeon Woo-seok expressed his heartfelt gratitude: "Hello, this is Byeon Woo-seok, who played Ryu Sun-jae in 'Lovely Runner.' While I thought this moment would come, I didn't expect it to arrive so soon, so it still feels unreal. I've lived as Sun-jae for over a year, and I still have these indescribable emotions."

He continued, "This was a dream-like project for me and the most meaningful one as well. I hope it was the same for the viewers. I'm very grateful to Sun-jae who came to me, and I hope you continue to show a lot of interest and love for me. Thank you."
Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye Yoon
(Credit= tvN Lovely Runner) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
연재 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지