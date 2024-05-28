[SBS Star] Oh Yeon Seo Says Song Seungheon Hated Filming the Scene Where She Flirted with Him

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Oh Yeon Seo shared behind-the-scenes stories from the filming of "The Player 2."In the afternoon of May 28, an online press conference for tvN's new series "The Player 2" was held."The Player 2" is a team-play action drama that thrillingly takes down the wealthy.Returning after six years since the first season, "The Player 2" aims to capture as much love as the previous season once again.The event was attended by director So Jae-hyun, as well as actors Oh Yeon Seo, Song Seungheon, Lee Si Eon, Tae Won Seok and Jang Gyu-ri.During the press conference, Oh Yeon Seo said, "As a fan of 'The Player,' it's a huge honor to be part of the second season. I really enjoyed going to the set every day."The actress then shared a funny story from the shoot, "Early in the series, my character uses her looks to get what she wants from Ha-ri (Song Seungheon's character). We shot that scene when we were already very close, which made it awkward for everyone."She laughed and continued, "Everyone was like, 'Oh gosh, this is just too hard to watch.' Song Seungheon especially hated it. After the shoot, he was like, 'Oh, come on! We're family! Let's not do anything like that to each other!' I wish we had filmed it when we were still awkward with each other. I feel like it would have turned out better that way."She added, "This is my first time playing an intellectual character, and it was more challenging than I expected. The lines were difficult, and creating that 'smart vibe' was tough. So, I also paid a lot of attention to my appearance. The image I want to convey to the public this time is 'maturity.' I want to show that I have many different sides."(Credit= tvN The Player 2)(SBS Star)