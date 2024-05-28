[SBS Star] "How Kind!" Park Bo Gum Makes Unplanned Radio Appearance After Staff's Mistaken Notice

이미지 확대하기

Actor Park Bo Gum surprised fans with an unscheduled appearance on CBS's radio show "Choi Kang-hee's Movie Music."On May 27, "Choi Kang-hee's Movie Music" featured director Kim Tae-yong of the upcoming film "Wonderland," set to be released next Wednesday.The show focused on a conversation between host Choi Kang-hee and Kim Tae-yong about "Wonderland," which stars Park Bo Gum and actress Suzy.As the scheduled broadcast was nearing its conclusion, Park Bo Gum unexpectedly rushed into the studio, surprising not only the listeners but also the host and director.Earlier that day, CBS Radio had mistakenly posted an announcement on its website stating, "Park Bo Gum and Kim Tae-yong will be appearing on today's 'Choi Kang-hee's Movie Music,'" despite Park Bo Gum not being pre-arranged to appear on the show.Originally, Park Bo Gum was scheduled for a brief phone interview during "Choi Kang-hee's Movie Music," but upon seeing the erroneous notice, he decided to join the show in person.Upon entering the studio, Park Bo Gum greeted the audience with a bright smile, saying, "I saw the notice that I would be appearing, so I rushed here on my way to another shoot."Despite the mistaken notice, Park Bo Gum took time out of his busy schedule to attend the radio show, considering the expectations of fans and to ease the radio staff's worries after their mistaken announcement.Listeners were delighted by Park Bo Gum's unexpected appearance, expressing reactions such as, "OMG Bo Gum! You're so amazing," "Thank you, thank you, thank you!" and "What a character, appearing even when not scheduled," praising his personality.(Credit= 'acemaker.movie' Instagram, CBS Radio)(SBS Star)