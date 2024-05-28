[SBS Star] "I'm 20 Years Older than Others" Choi Ji Woo Tells Her Experience as a Mid-40s New Mother

이미지 확대하기

Actress Choi Ji Woo opened up about her experience of becoming a new mother in her 40s.On the May 27 episode of the YouTube show 'Zzanbro', Choi Ji Woo guested and talked with the host, comedian Shin Dong-yeob."You know, I had a baby at quite old age.", Choi Ji Woo said while discussing her four-year-old daughter.When Shin Dong-yeob asked Choi Ji Woo how old she was when she gave birth, the actress replied that she was 46 years old (Korean age)."Wow, at 46? I can't think of any other celebrities with a similar case. Wow, what a blessing!", Shin Dong-yeob exclaimed.He added, "In fact, you're like a female version of Kim Yong-gun.", referring to the 78-year-old veteran actor who recently became a father."Men can father children into their 80s to 90s, biologically. However, it's rare for women to have a child when they're over their mid-40s. What I meant was that your having a child at that age is just as remarkable as Kim Yong-gun's situation.", Shin Dong-yeob explained.Choi Ji Woo mentioned, "I've been proudly calling myself a symbol of older-age delivery. I wanted to let people know it's perfectly fine. I made attempts to have a child at this age and was able to deliver a healthy child. I wanted to encourage all those trying to have a child to keep their hopes up."The actress revealed that she is at least 20 years older than other moms with children of her daughter's age."Most of them were born in the 90s! It has been tough, but I try to connect with other moms since I have to get along with them. I've been tenaciously reaching out to other moms, like, 'There's this new kids' café. Would you like to go there with me?'.", Choi Ji Woo commented with a smile.During the show, Choi Ji Woo talked about how she changed after becoming a mother."The person I was before marriage and childbirth is very different from who I am now. Raising a child has made me more mature. It makes me feel like I should be a good example to my child and do good things.", said the actress."'Choi Ji Woo, look how much you've grown as a person!', I sometimes think.", Choi Ji Woo remarked, bursting into laughter; "Before, I used to be very self-centered and individualistic. I have been growing up alongside my child.", she added.Meanwhile, Choi Ji Woo tied the knot with her nine-year-younger non-celebrity boyfriend in 2018.The couple welcomed a daughter in 2020.(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube, 'choijivvoo' Instagram)(SBS Star)