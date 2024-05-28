뉴스
[SBS Star] "It's a Secret" Song Hye Kyo Says the Public Does Not Know Her Real Personality
[SBS Star] "It's a Secret" Song Hye Kyo Says the Public Does Not Know Her Real Personality

Published 2024.05.28
[SBS Star] "It's a Secret" Song Hye Kyo Says the Public Does Not Know Her Real Personality
"It's a secret," actress Song Hye Kyo revealed, stating that the public does not truly know her real personality.

On May 27, a video featuring Song Hye Kyo was released on the YouTube channel of a Korean fashion magazine.

In the video, Song Hye Kyo answered various questions about herself, offering candid responses.
Song Hye Kyo
When asked, "Are there any secrets about you that people don't know?" she replied, "Well, I don't think people know my true personality."

She added, "My personality is something only my really close friends know, and I think that's my secret. I consider myself ordinary, but my friends find me very funny. They say there are certain things about me that make me funny, but I'm not sure what they are."

After that, Song Hye Kyo was asked if there was any compliment that she never gets tired of hearing. 

In response, the actress said, "As an actress, being praised for acting well is the best compliment. It's definitely something I always want to hear. So, I'm working hard to earn that compliment."
Song Hye Kyo
Regarding her strengths, Song Hye Kyo stated, "I think I try very hard to stay positive even in bad or negative times." 

She went on, "I used to be quite shy when I was younger, but now I get along well with people in any situation."

The last question was, "Is there a new genre that you would like to try?" 

She responded to that question, saying, "I would like to act in a comedy. I've played a lot of serious characters, so lately, I've been wanting to show a brighter side of myself."
 

(Credit= 'Harper's BAZAAR Korea' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지