[SBS Star] "It's a Secret" Song Hye Kyo Says the Public Does Not Know Her Real Personality

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

"It's a secret," actress Song Hye Kyo revealed, stating that the public does not truly know her real personality.On May 27, a video featuring Song Hye Kyo was released on the YouTube channel of a Korean fashion magazine.In the video, Song Hye Kyo answered various questions about herself, offering candid responses.When asked, "Are there any secrets about you that people don't know?" she replied, "Well, I don't think people know my true personality."She added, "My personality is something only my really close friends know, and I think that's my secret. I consider myself ordinary, but my friends find me very funny. They say there are certain things about me that make me funny, but I'm not sure what they are."After that, Song Hye Kyo was asked if there was any compliment that she never gets tired of hearing.In response, the actress said, "As an actress, being praised for acting well is the best compliment. It's definitely something I always want to hear. So, I'm working hard to earn that compliment."Regarding her strengths, Song Hye Kyo stated, "I think I try very hard to stay positive even in bad or negative times."She went on, "I used to be quite shy when I was younger, but now I get along well with people in any situation."The last question was, "Is there a new genre that you would like to try?"She responded to that question, saying, "I would like to act in a comedy. I've played a lot of serious characters, so lately, I've been wanting to show a brighter side of myself."(Credit= 'Harper's BAZAAR Korea' YouTube)(SBS Star)