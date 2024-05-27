[SBS Star] VIDEO: SHINee Shares Emotional Moments Remembering JONGHYUN; Sends a Kiss to the Sky

이미지 확대하기

에블바에서 늘 종현 파트를 챙겨주는 민호가 너무너무 고마워. 이제는 에블바 순서가 되면 이 파트를 기다리게 돼. 이때는 뭐랄까, 민호 덕에 쫑한테 파트가 주어진 기분이야. https://t.co/s2dYtFHZHQ pic.twitter.com/SB9tCrt7C9 — 마도�� (@sooonbum) May 26, 2024

세상에서 제일 예쁜 재연이잖아 .. ( ˃̣̣̥᷄⌓˂̣̣̥᷅ ) pic.twitter.com/Nz8udVfjm9 — 메리 (@beautifuI_merry) May 26, 2024

K-pop boy group SHINee paid heartfelt tributes to their beloved member JONGHYUN during their recent concert.From May 24 to 26, SHINee held their concert "SHINee WORLD VI [PERFECT ILLUMINATION: SHINee's BACK]" at Inspire Arena in Incheon.The group performed a variety of hit songs over the three days, with thousands of audiences cheering them on.On the final day, during the performance of "Everybody," fans were moved to tears.In "Everybody," MINHO performs choreography that involves pretending to control the other members with imaginary wind-up keys, electric shock devices and remote controls.During JONGHYUN's part, MINHO mimics turning a wind-up key on his back.Since JONGHYUN's passing in 2017, MINHO has performed this move facing upward, toward the sky.On this day as well, MINHO turned the wind-up key toward the sky and blew a kiss, greeting JONGHYUN who he believes is watching from above.While they performed their Japanese song "An Encore," ONEW and TAEMIN wiped away tears as they remembered JONGHYUN.Fans had prepared a flashlight event with their phones, and TAEMIN shared afterward, "When it was JONGHYUN's part, I thought, 'Hyung, you are doing well, right?' Then, when I opened my eyes, I saw the flashlights shining across the venue. It really felt like a dream," then expressed his gratitude to the audience.Wrapping up the concert, KEY said, "If each of you continues to light our way with these mint-colored stars, it will give us so much strength and make our journey shine even brighter. We will work just as hard in return."He continued, "We've talked about going on our individual journeys and... During this concert, I especially thought a lot about JONGHYUN, who has gone on his own journey. I always believe he's with us. I can't help but imagine how much he would have complained if he had joined us in performing 'JUICE.'""I'm always trying to find comfort in believing he's still with us. I believe you all feel the same. We're still together now, not in the past. So today, we will say goodbye to you as five members," he concluded.(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)