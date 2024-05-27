[SBS Star] Lee Jung Jae Shares How Much Stress He Was Under While Filming New Star Wars Series

이미지 확대하기

Becoming the first Korean actor to play a major role in the Star Wars franchise with 'The Acolyte', actor Lee Jung Jae admitted to feeling tremendous pressure.On the May 25 episode of the YouTube show 'Pinggyego', Lee Jung Jae guested; entertainers Yu Jae Seok and Yang Sechan welcomed the star enthusiastically.After mentioning the actor's upcoming project, Netflix's series 'Squid Game 2', Yu Jae Seok asked Lee Jung Jae, "But you're here today for a different project, right?""Yeah, I'm here to talk about the Star Wars series.", Lee Jung Jae replied.Lee Jung Jae plays a respected Jedi master 'Sol' in Disney+'s upcoming American science fiction series 'The Acolyte', a new addition to the Star Wars franchise."I watched the trailer! So, when is the release date?", Yu Jae Seok asked, and Lee Jung Jae revealed that the series is to be released simultaneously worldwide on June 5.Mentioning that the filming began two years ago, the actor said, "I underwent two months of martial arts training in London, the United Kingdom, during the Autumn. After practicing my English lines, I filmed the series for eight to nine months."When asked about the filming experience, Lee Jung Jae said, "Living abroad was very stressful. Learning the language wasn't easy. Plus, I had to live in hotels for a whole year. I guess the whole situation stressed me out a lot."He continued, "Although I thought I was doing okay, my body started reacting to the stress. I got allergic reactions and swelling, and I also had a lot of pimples on my face."The actor said being a part of something as big as the Star Wars franchise put him under tremendous pressure; "I was under so much stress. Throughout the entire year, I had to take medication for my skin condition constantly.""There were actors and crew from all over the world working for the series. Being a Korean in the mix, I felt obligated to do well. And I suppose it put some stress on me.", the actor explained."In a sense, you were representing Korea on set!", Yu Jae Seok commented.Lee Jung Jae responded, "Now I understand how much pressure the national sports teams are under."(Credit= '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube, Disney Plus)(SBS Star)