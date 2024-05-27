[SBS Star] KEY Reveals Hilarious Reasons Why He Unsubscribed from TAEMIN & MINHO's Bubble

이미지 확대하기

KEY of K-pop boy group SHINee shared funny reasons why he unsubscribed from the group's members TAMIN and MINHO's bubble.On May 25 episode of MBC's television show "Hangout with Yoo," SHINee made a guest appearance.As the four members joined the hosts, one of the hosts, Yu Jae Seok, mentioned how MINHO often makes fans feel lazy by sending a good night message on Bubble at midnight, then a good morning message only five hours later.Bubble is a paid service providing a private online space that allows fans and stars to communicate in a chat room.Artists can send text messages, voice messages, photos, videos and voice messages through this service, and all fans who subscribe to their channel receive them as if they are talking to them one-on-one.Chuckling, MINHO, renowned for his passionate and diligent attitude, responded, "Let me clarify. It's not like I do that every day. It's just that my birthday is December 9, and our debut date is May 25, so I try to send a message at 12:09 a.m. and 05:25 a.m. if I'm awake then. I was just trying to send some messages at meaningful times. That's all."He continued, "Though I have to admit, I'm often up at those times. So, that's why my fans started joking about feeling lazy because of me," with an awkward laugh.KEY then commented, "Usually, when other K-pop stars communicate with their fans on their Bubble, they might share updates like, 'I had this for lunch today,' or 'Getting my hair done now.' But with MINHO, it's always something quirky. He'll send pictures of gym equipment with a caption like, 'Did my legs today.'"When the production team showed them one of the pictures that MINHO shared on his Bubble, which depicted his hand making a finger heart in front of gym equipment, the hosts laughed hard then said to MINHO, "Seriously though, why did you make a finger heart there? That's just so random."MINHO explained, "Well, it's because I work out every day, but not everyone believes that I truly do. So, I take a picture of the gym after my workout every day."Looking at the photo again, Yu Jae Seok carefully stated, "I'm very sorry to say this, but I just noticed that your photo give off 'ajussi' (middle-aged man) vibes."Nodding, KEY said, "Exactly! That's why I unsubscribed from him on Bubble. I subscribed to their Bubble because, you know... I have to study the trends and stuff. But I ended up unsubscribing from MINHO, and then TAEMIN too. I just couldn't stay subscribed to their Bubble!"When asked why he had to leave TAEMIN's Bubble, KEY shook his head sideways, then said, "One day, TAEMIN was like, 'Hey, baby. What are you up to?' As soon as I saw that message, I was like, 'Nope. I can't stay subscribed!'"(Credit= MBC Hangout with Yoo)(SBS Star)