뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Says, "I Married Someone Gentle Because I Was So Tired of My Parents Fighting"
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
연재 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Says, "I Married Someone Gentle Because I Was So Tired of My Parents Fighting"

Published 2024.05.27 14:53 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Says, "I Married Someone Gentle Because I Was So Tired of My Parents Fighting"
Singer Lee Hyo-ri recalled her childhood and expressed how difficult it was to watch her parents fight.

On May 26, JTBC's new television show 'Mom, Would You Go on a Trip Alone with Me?' (literal translation) premiered; the show follows Lee Hyo-ri on her first trip with her mother. 

In the episode, the mother and daughter had conversations while having a delicious meal.

As she remembered the first time she saw her husband, Lee Hyo-ri's mother said, "He was breathtaking at first sight. He looked like a TV star."

"Was his temper less fiery in his younger days?", Lee Hyo-ri asked; "I had no idea back then.", her mother replied, chuckling softly.

She resumed, "We only exchanged letters several times before marrying. We got married before we ever held hands once."
Lee Hyo-ri
When Lee Hyo-ri recalled how quickly she and her three siblings used to finish their meals, her mother grinned.

"That's because every one of us developed the habit of eating fast. Running a barbershop, we were always rushing.", Lee Hyo-ri's mother recalled.

Lee Hyo-ri's mother then described the singer's childhood, revealing that the six-member family lived in a small room attached to her husband's barbershop.

"I've never bought you new clothes. You always had to wear your older sisters' hand-me-downs. I couldn't even buy you a yogurt drink when you were little.", she apologetically said to her daughter.
Lee Hyo-ri
During their conversation, Lee Hyo-ri said she grew up watching her parents argue a lot; "Even now, I can't enjoy a meal when I'm at your place.", the singer told her mother.

"I feel uncomfortable there. Anytime you and Dad are in the same room, I get anxious about what might happen. Things happen when you guys are together.", Lee Hyo-ri remarked.

She added, "I'm okay with being there with just you or just Dad. But I get nervous when I'm around both of you."

When Lee Hyo-ri's mother expressed her regret, "I'm sorry about that, as your mother.", the singer replied, "You don't have to apologize. It is Dad who always starts conflicts."

"Perhaps that's why I married someone gentle, someone who wouldn't get into a fight with me. I was so tired of all the fighting.", Lee Hyo-ri stated, mentioning her husband, singer Lee Sang Soon.
Lee Hyo-ri
(Credit= JTBC Mom, Would You Go on a Trip Alone with Me?, 'lee_hyolee' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
연재 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지