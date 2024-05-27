[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Says, "I Married Someone Gentle Because I Was So Tired of My Parents Fighting"

On May 26, JTBC's new television show 'Mom, Would You Go on a Trip Alone with Me?' (literal translation) premiered; the show follows Lee Hyo-ri on her first trip with her mother.
In the episode, the mother and daughter had conversations while having a delicious meal.
As she remembered the first time she saw her husband, Lee Hyo-ri's mother said, "He was breathtaking at first sight. He looked like a TV star."
"Was his temper less fiery in his younger days?", Lee Hyo-ri asked; "I had no idea back then.", her mother replied, chuckling softly.
She resumed, "We only exchanged letters several times before marrying. We got married before we ever held hands once."
"That's because every one of us developed the habit of eating fast. Running a barbershop, we were always rushing.", Lee Hyo-ri's mother recalled.
Lee Hyo-ri's mother then described the singer's childhood, revealing that the six-member family lived in a small room attached to her husband's barbershop.
"I've never bought you new clothes. You always had to wear your older sisters' hand-me-downs. I couldn't even buy you a yogurt drink when you were little.", she apologetically said to her daughter.
"I feel uncomfortable there. Anytime you and Dad are in the same room, I get anxious about what might happen. Things happen when you guys are together.", Lee Hyo-ri remarked.
She added, "I'm okay with being there with just you or just Dad. But I get nervous when I'm around both of you."
When Lee Hyo-ri's mother expressed her regret, "I'm sorry about that, as your mother.", the singer replied, "You don't have to apologize. It is Dad who always starts conflicts."
"Perhaps that's why I married someone gentle, someone who wouldn't get into a fight with me. I was so tired of all the fighting.", Lee Hyo-ri stated, mentioning her husband, singer Lee Sang Soon.
