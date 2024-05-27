[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Says, "I Married Someone Gentle Because I Was So Tired of My Parents Fighting"

이미지 확대하기

Singer Lee Hyo-ri recalled her childhood and expressed how difficult it was to watch her parents fight.On May 26, JTBC's new television show 'Mom, Would You Go on a Trip Alone with Me?' (literal translation) premiered; the show follows Lee Hyo-ri on her first trip with her mother.In the episode, the mother and daughter had conversations while having a delicious meal.As she remembered the first time she saw her husband, Lee Hyo-ri's mother said, "He was breathtaking at first sight. He looked like a TV star.""Was his temper less fiery in his younger days?", Lee Hyo-ri asked; "I had no idea back then.", her mother replied, chuckling softly.She resumed, "We only exchanged letters several times before marrying. We got married before we ever held hands once."When Lee Hyo-ri recalled how quickly she and her three siblings used to finish their meals, her mother grinned."That's because every one of us developed the habit of eating fast. Running a barbershop, we were always rushing.", Lee Hyo-ri's mother recalled.Lee Hyo-ri's mother then described the singer's childhood, revealing that the six-member family lived in a small room attached to her husband's barbershop."I've never bought you new clothes. You always had to wear your older sisters' hand-me-downs. I couldn't even buy you a yogurt drink when you were little.", she apologetically said to her daughter.During their conversation, Lee Hyo-ri said she grew up watching her parents argue a lot; "Even now, I can't enjoy a meal when I'm at your place.", the singer told her mother."I feel uncomfortable there. Anytime you and Dad are in the same room, I get anxious about what might happen. Things happen when you guys are together.", Lee Hyo-ri remarked.She added, "I'm okay with being there with just you or just Dad. But I get nervous when I'm around both of you."When Lee Hyo-ri's mother expressed her regret, "I'm sorry about that, as your mother.", the singer replied, "You don't have to apologize. It is Dad who always starts conflicts.""Perhaps that's why I married someone gentle, someone who wouldn't get into a fight with me. I was so tired of all the fighting.", Lee Hyo-ri stated, mentioning her husband, singer Lee Sang Soon.(Credit= JTBC Mom, Would You Go on a Trip Alone with Me?, 'lee_hyolee' Instagram)(SBS Star)