[SBS Star] "Hyeri Worked with Him, &..." Choi Woo Sung Recalls How He & Byeon Woo-seok Became Friends

Actor Choi Woo Sung shared how his friendship with fellow actor Byeon Woo-seok began.On May 24, a news outlet released a recent interview with Choi Woo Sung, who starred in MBC's recently concluded television series 'Chief Detective 1958'.The actor talked about his close relationships with Byeon Woo-seok, actress/K-pop girl group Girl's Day member Hyeri, and actress Park Gyeong Hye.In August 2022, Park Gyeong Hye shared that she, Byeon Woo-seok, Hyeri, and Choi Woo Sung had formed an acting study group and had been practicing together when she appeared on MBC's talk show 'Radio Star'.During the interview, Choi Woo Sung shared how he and three other actors started the study group."I was close with Hyeri and Park Gyeong Hye, my co-stars at the time.", he replied; the actor worked with them on tvN's drama 'My Roommate Is a Gumiho' (2021)."But I didn't know Byeon Woo-seok back then.", he added, "It was Hyeri who was acquainted with Byeon Woo-seok; they worked together on KBS' drama 'Moonshine'.""It was just Hyeri and Park Gyeong Hye's study group at first. But they realized they needed male actors to fill the partner roles, and Byeon Woo-seok and I eventually became part of the group.", Choi Woo Sung recalled.He continued, "When we started the study group, we agreed to end it after three months. But we got so close that we kept it for over six months."About Byeon Woo-seok, whom he became close to through their study group, Choi Woo Sung said, "He is so kind and good-looking."Choi Woo Sung shared that all four of them are too busy to revive the study group; however, he added that he has been staying in touch with Byeon Woo-seok."Byeon Woo-seok contacted me and said he has been enjoying 'Chief Detective 1958'. I've also been enjoying his project, 'Lovely Runner'. I sent him a message saying, 'You've become such a big star!'.", Choi Woo Sung said, revealing that their friendship has been going strong.(Credit= 'c.woo_sung' 'ament_official' 'hyeri_0609' 'byeonwooseok' Instagram, MBC Radio Star)(SBS Star)