[SBS Star] 'Lovely Runner' Fans Fume as Tickets for Special Viewing Event Resold at 300x Markup

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

The highly anticipated group viewing event for the last episode of "Lovely Runner" at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall took an unexpected turn, leaving fans frustrated and disappointed.Recently, tvN announced that they will be hosting a group viewing event for the final episode of "Lovely Runner" at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall.They revealed that the lead actors including Byeon Woo-seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon-hee and Lee Seung Hyub are planned to greet fans at the movie theater before the final episode is screened.Ticket reservations for this special event started at 6 p.m. on May 22, but the server crashed as a flood of ticket seekers gathered about 30 minutes before sales began, and all 1,000 seats were sold out within 5 minutes of opening.Following this, posts emerged on online communities alleging that some people used a kiosk loophole to purchase multiple tickets.According to these claims, as soon as the clock hit 6 p.m., many people at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall rushed to each ticketing kiosk and clicked on "buy tickets" until they sold out.Subsequently, posts appeared on online resale sites offering tickets for 300 times their original price, at 300,000 won (approximately 220 dollars), while their initial cost was only 1,000 won (approximately 70 cents), which made fans of "Lovely Runner" angry.In response to fan outrage, Song Geon-hee, who plays Kim Tae-seong in the series, expressed his frustration on the official fan community Bubble by saying, "What? Is that for real?" "That's not right though," "Gosh, I'm angry," and "Don't buy those with a premium price tag. Their tickets must get canceled!"During a live broadcast on Bubble, he reiterated, "I'm really upset about this whole situation. The tickets were priced at 1,000 won as a gesture of appreciation for the fans' support of the series. I just can't believe there are people who are using that for their own advantage. This is beyond okay."Regarding this issue, CGV apologized for the inconvenience and stated that they will promptly issue automatic refunds without prior notice in cases of illicit deals.(Credit= Online Community, tvN Lovely Runner)(SBS Star)