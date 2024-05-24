[SBS Star] 'Lovely Runner' Fans Fume as Tickets for Special Viewing Event Resold at 300x Markup

Recently, tvN announced that they will be hosting a group viewing event for the final episode of "Lovely Runner" at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall.
They revealed that the lead actors including Byeon Woo-seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon-hee and Lee Seung Hyub are planned to greet fans at the movie theater before the final episode is screened.
Ticket reservations for this special event started at 6 p.m. on May 22, but the server crashed as a flood of ticket seekers gathered about 30 minutes before sales began, and all 1,000 seats were sold out within 5 minutes of opening.
According to these claims, as soon as the clock hit 6 p.m., many people at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall rushed to each ticketing kiosk and clicked on "buy tickets" until they sold out.
Subsequently, posts appeared on online resale sites offering tickets for 300 times their original price, at 300,000 won (approximately 220 dollars), while their initial cost was only 1,000 won (approximately 70 cents), which made fans of "Lovely Runner" angry.
During a live broadcast on Bubble, he reiterated, "I'm really upset about this whole situation. The tickets were priced at 1,000 won as a gesture of appreciation for the fans' support of the series. I just can't believe there are people who are using that for their own advantage. This is beyond okay."
(Credit= Online Community, tvN Lovely Runner)
(SBS Star)