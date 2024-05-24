[SBS Star] Park Sung Hoon Describes 'Queen of Tears' & 'Squid Game 2' Filming Experience

이미지 확대하기

Actor Park Sung Hoon, known for his roles in the recently-ended "Queen of Tears" and highly-anticipated "Squid Game 2," delved into the unique experiences of filming these two projects.On May 24, Park Sung Hoon guested on SBS POWER FM's radio show "Power Time," that is hosted by actress Choi Hwa-jeong.On this day, Park Sung Hoon spoke about his roles in recent projects; he started off by discussing his character, Jeon Jae-joon, in the hit series "The Glory."He explained, "Writer Kim Eun-sook cast me after seeing my good-natured role in 'My Only One.' She thought it would be interesting to cast someone with such a kind face in a villain role."Park Sung Hoon, who is currently appearing in the play "Bangya," then shared the reason for his return to theater after seven years."The play premiered last year and created quite a buzz in the Daehak-ro theater scene. It was even called 'the greatest play.' Around the end of last year, while I was simultaneously filming 'Squid Game 2' and 'Queen of Tears,' I anticipated a break in my work this spring. I thought it would be the perfect time to return to theater, so I called the play's producer and begged for the role," he said.He added, "Fans who have supported me since my theater days are really happy and excited about my return. I'm practicing very hard to meet their expectations."Regarding the ending scene of "Queen of Tears," the actor said, "It was a scene where I died. We shot the scene in Jeongseon, Gangwon-do, where the snow fields seem to stretch endlessly. It was freezing out there. Filming that scene was tough, but it turned out beautifully on screen, so it was worth the effort," with a smile.Following that, Park Sung Hoon heightened anticipation for the upcoming season of the globally-popular series "Squid Game" by remarking, "It's going to be even more enjoyable than the first season. I'm pretty sure about that."He also shared a lighthearted comment about the set, saying, "Out of all the shoots I have been part of so far, the 'Squid Game' food truck had the best food. They introduced new menu items daily, ensuring that even the side dishes remained varied with no repeats. There were days when actors would come to the set just to eat. The food was that good!"Following his villain roles as Jeon Jae-joon in "The Glory" and Yoon Eun-seong in "Queen of Tears," when asked about his next project, Park Sung Hoon expressed, "I want my next work to be a melodrama or romantic comedy. I really love comedy."(Credit= SBS POWER FM Power Time)(SBS Star)