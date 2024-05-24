뉴스
[SBS Star] "He's So Handsome! When I First Saw Him..." Kim Hee-seon Shares Love for Businessman Husband
Published 2024.05.24 15:13 Updated 2024.05.24 15:14 View Count
Actress Kim Hee-seon openly shared her affection for her businessman husband on "What Are You Up to." 

On May 23 episode of tvN's television show "What Are You Up to," Kim Hee-seon spoke about her husband while heading to a pub with comedienne Lee Eunji. 

During their conversation, Lee Eunji asked Kim Hee-seon how many years she had been married, to which Kim Hee-seon replied, "I'm on my 18th year now."

When questioned, "Is marriage good? Do you recommend it?" Kim Hee-seon responded, "I do recommend it. But you know, that opinion seems to change every year," with a laugh.

Lee Eunji then asked, "Do you believe in the concept of 'I need to marry that person' when you meet them for the first time?"

Kim Hee-seon answered, "Yes, I do. It certainly exists. I think dating and marriage are two different things."

Continuing, she said, "I feel like the time for marriage will come to you. When I met my husband, I just knew that he was the one. I was like, 'Ah, I have to marry this man.' You'll understand once you experience it yourself. Maybe it'll happen soon? You never know."
Kim Hee-seon
During a get-together with colleagues at the pub afterward, Kim Hee-seon once again mentioned her husband, saying, "My husband and I go to the same gym."

LeeTeuk of K-pop boy group Super Junior chimed in, saying, "Your husband's good-looking, fit... And he also drinks very well."

Then, actress Han Seon Hwa recalled a time when she and Kim Hee-seon attended an international film festival together.

She commented, "Every time we were out late for team meals, I'd ask, 'Doesn't your husband worry about you on days you're out so late like today?' And she'd randomly just say things like, 'My husband is so good-looking.' That made me think, 'Wow, she must really love him.'"
Kim Hee-seon
Kim Hee-seon
Kim Hee-seon tied the knot with her husband, Park Ju-young, in October 2007. They welcomed their daughter in January 2009.

(Credit= tvN What Are You Up to) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지