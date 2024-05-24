뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Never Considered It Before" RAIN Tells the Moment that Made Him Want to Wed Kim Tae-hee
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
연재 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I Never Considered It Before" RAIN Tells the Moment that Made Him Want to Wed Kim Tae-hee

Published 2024.05.24 15:30 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Never Considered It Before" RAIN Tells the Moment that Made Him Want to Wed Kim Tae-hee
Singer RAIN expressed how much he loves his wife, actress Kim Tae-hee.

RAIN guested on the May 23 episode of the YouTube show 'Thursday Night with Cho Hyun-ah' and talked with the host, Cho Hyun-ah of singer-songwriter group URBAN ZAKAPA.

During the show, Cho Hyun-ah discussed how people often compare the choice between 'earning 10 billion won' and 'marrying Kim Tae-hee' in a 'balance game' where participants choose between two extreme scenarios.

"And you somehow did both!", Cho Hyun-ah exclaimed to RAIN, erupting into laughter.

She continued, "I never thought you and Kim Tae-hee would fall in love and tie the knot. It was mind-blowing that two of the biggest stars fell for each other. It made me think about how everyone has their own 'the one' and the person will come at the right time for you."
RAIN & Kim Tae-hee
When Cho Hyun-ah asked, "You got married at a young age, didn't you?", RAIN said, "To be honest, I didn't consider getting married before. I never had any desire to tie the knot with someone. But when I saw my now-wife, it felt like destiny had struck me, just like in a movie." 

"We weren't exactly each other's ideal type, though.", he added before saying, "But once, I met Kim Tae-hee when we worked on a commercial together. We greeted each other on set, and she was super polite. While getting touch-ups on my makeup, I found myself constantly drawn to her voice in the distance."
RAIN & Kim Tae-hee
He resumed, "There was one moment that made me really fall for her. During the shooting of the commercial, a catering service arrived. I was filling my plate when I suddenly heard her voice beside me."

"She was there, stuffing her plate with food. And she was making piles! The amount of food she put on her plate was double the size of mine.", RAIN said, and the unexpected twist had everyone in the studio burst into laughter.

"She stuffed her plate with beef and galbi-jjim (braised short ribs).", he said, adding, "And this is the important part. She handed over the plate to her manager."
RAIN & Kim Tae-hee
"At that moment, I thought, 'Wow, this woman is my last chance from God. I want to marry her. For this person, I may be able to let go of my ego.'.", RAIN remarked.

He revealed that the necklace he wore on the show was a matching item with Kim Tae-hee; RAIN then said, "Ah, my heart flutters.", expressing his deep affection for his wife.
RAIN & Kim Tae-hee
Meanwhile, RAIN tied the knot with Kim Tae-hee in 2017; the couple has two daughters now.
 

(Credit= '조현아의 목요일 밤' YouTube, 'storyjcompany' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
연재 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지