[SBS Star] "I Never Considered It Before" RAIN Tells the Moment that Made Him Want to Wed Kim Tae-hee

Singer RAIN expressed how much he loves his wife, actress Kim Tae-hee.RAIN guested on the May 23 episode of the YouTube show 'Thursday Night with Cho Hyun-ah' and talked with the host, Cho Hyun-ah of singer-songwriter group URBAN ZAKAPA.During the show, Cho Hyun-ah discussed how people often compare the choice between 'earning 10 billion won' and 'marrying Kim Tae-hee' in a 'balance game' where participants choose between two extreme scenarios."And you somehow did both!", Cho Hyun-ah exclaimed to RAIN, erupting into laughter.She continued, "I never thought you and Kim Tae-hee would fall in love and tie the knot. It was mind-blowing that two of the biggest stars fell for each other. It made me think about how everyone has their own 'the one' and the person will come at the right time for you."When Cho Hyun-ah asked, "You got married at a young age, didn't you?", RAIN said, "To be honest, I didn't consider getting married before. I never had any desire to tie the knot with someone. But when I saw my now-wife, it felt like destiny had struck me, just like in a movie.""We weren't exactly each other's ideal type, though.", he added before saying, "But once, I met Kim Tae-hee when we worked on a commercial together. We greeted each other on set, and she was super polite. While getting touch-ups on my makeup, I found myself constantly drawn to her voice in the distance."He resumed, "There was one moment that made me really fall for her. During the shooting of the commercial, a catering service arrived. I was filling my plate when I suddenly heard her voice beside me.""She was there, stuffing her plate with food. And she was making piles! The amount of food she put on her plate was double the size of mine.", RAIN said, and the unexpected twist had everyone in the studio burst into laughter."She stuffed her plate with beef and galbi-jjim (braised short ribs).", he said, adding, "And this is the important part. She handed over the plate to her manager.""At that moment, I thought, 'Wow, this woman is my last chance from God. I want to marry her. For this person, I may be able to let go of my ego.'.", RAIN remarked.He revealed that the necklace he wore on the show was a matching item with Kim Tae-hee; RAIN then said, "Ah, my heart flutters.", expressing his deep affection for his wife.Meanwhile, RAIN tied the knot with Kim Tae-hee in 2017; the couple has two daughters now.(Credit= '조현아의 목요일 밤' YouTube, 'storyjcompany' Instagram)(SBS Star)