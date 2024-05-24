[SBS Star] Kim Hye Yoon·Byeon Woo-seok Are Really Together? They Refuse to Say No to Dating Questions

이미지 확대하기

Speculation about real-life romance is buzzing as actress Kim Hye Yoon and actor Byeon Woo-seok avoid denying questions asking if they are currently dating.On May 24, Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo-seok, stars of the globally popular series "Lovely Runner," appeared in the trailer for the next episode of entertainer Jang Do-yeon's YouTube show "Salon Drip 2."As they spoke together, Jang Do-yeon highlighted the popularity of "Lovely Runner" by saying, "Everyone is crazy about you two right now!"When Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo-seok made eye contact with one another, the production crew cheered loudly, causing laughter.Kim Hye Yoon shared, "At one point during our shooting, I started getting some sort of new emotions. It almost felt like we were the only two people left on this planet then."Byeon Woo-seok added, "Yeah, it felt like it was just the two of us in that vast space. Every time something made me happy or sad, I wanted to just carry Hye Yoon and run away," creating a romantic vibe.Watching this, Jang Do-yeon teased, "Are you two dating? You are, right?" Kim Hye Yoon replied, "Oppa, you tell them."Byeon Woo-seok then gave a vague answer, "I won't comment on that," which made the crew cheer again.Later, Byeon Woo-seok sang "I Like Sol" (Sol=the name of Kim Hye Yoon's character) and Kim Hye Yoon responded, "What are you doing?" with a shy smile.Jang Do-yeon, displaying her fan enthusiasm, remarked, "Wow, it feels like watching 'Lovely Runner!'"Blushing, Kim Hye Yoon said, "Gosh, it's hot in here," and Byeon Woo-seok added, "I can't look at Hye Yoon in the eye."Jang Do-yeon exclaimed with excitement, "Oh my...! This is making my heart race so fast!"(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube)(SBS Star)