[SBS Star] Song Seungheon Recalls the Time When He Almost Got Removed from His Debut Project

Published 2024.05.23 18:46 Updated 2024.05.23 18:59 View Count
Model-turned-actor Song Seungheon reminisced about the time when he nearly got removed from his debut project. 

On May 20, Song Seungheon guested on entertainer Shin Dong-yeob's YouTube show "Jjan Bro." 

While Song Seungheon, Shin Dong-yeob, the other guests and hosts spoke together, Song Seungheon and Shin Dong-yeob reminisced about their time filming "Three Guys and Three Girls" back in 1996.

Song Seungheon said, "Remember 'Three Guys and Three Girls' was a sitcom that I made debut with? I wasn't ready to act at all though. I had received a call from the broadcaster about a week or two before day one. That's when they gave me a script as well. Imagine how awkward it would have been to act on site for me. I felt really pressured too." 

He continued, "I stayed up all night memorizing and practicing my lines, but my acting was still horrible. On the other hand, all the other leads, including you, Dong-yeob, were purely amazing at your work. I mean, Dong-yeob would even come in with a red face. When I asked what happened to his face, he would tell me things like, 'I had too many drinks last night.' That's when I realized that acting involves talent to a certain extent."
Song Seungheon
Chuckling, Shin Dong-yeob said, "When I first saw you, I was like, 'Wow, he's going to make it big.' But as soon as you started acting, I thought to myself, 'Oh sxxt. We're so screwed," which prompted laughter from everyone in the studio.

After laughing together, Song Seungheon commented, "Our shootings were scheduled for every Thursday, and I often found myself wishing that the MBC studio would catch fire on Wednesdays. Then I wouldn't have to go to the set. I got scolded whenever I was there, you know. Since others were such professionals, I was the one who kept messing up. So, we had to do multiple retakes because of me. Every day was really tough for me."

He went on, "Because I was so terrible at acting, they started even thinking about letting me go at one point. And I've got to thank Dong-yeob for saving me then, as he told them, 'Let's give him another chance.' I still owe you for that, Dong-yeob." 
 

(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지