[SBS Star] Jung Ryeo-won Explains Why Kissing Scenes with Wi Ha-jun Made Her Heart Race

Published 2024.05.23 17:44 View Count
[SBS Star] Jung Ryeo-won Explains Why Kissing Scenes with Wi Ha-jun Made Her Heart Race
Actress Jung Ryeo-won delved into why kissing scenes with actor Wi Ha-jun that left her heart racing.

On May 22, Jung Ryeo-won joined model Jang Yoon Ju's YouTube show "YOONJOURS." 

While speaking together at Hangang Park, Jang Yoon Ju expressed jealousy toward Jung Ryeo-won for filming romantic scenes with Wi Ha-jun in their project "The Midnight Romance."

Laughing, Jung Ryeo-won said, "Yeah. Well... Ha-jun is 10 years younger than I am. I think our director likes the older woman and younger man combination."

Jung Ryeo-won then recounted, "You know, I never brought my script to the set. I memorized all my lines beforehand because I wanted to have fun on set."

"It was so much fun. I mean, when else would I get the chance to do a passionate romance with someone 10 years younger?" she stated with a chuckle.
Jung Ryeo Won
Jung Ryeo Won
After that, Jung Ryeo-won told Jang Yoon Ju about their first kissing scene, "When we had to kiss, it seemed like Wi Ha-jun wasn't quite sure what to do. But my character wasn't supposed to be experienced. So, our hands were lost, not really knowing where to be placed." 

The actress continued, "During the kiss, I acted like I had no idea what I was doing, while he was supposed to be the skilled one. But he wasn't, and he felt so shy. Later, when we watched the scene on the monitor, the awkwardness made it even more heart-fluttering. My heart was racing fast!"

She added, "It was adorable to see these two grown adults fumble through their kiss. But there was something charming about their interactions."
 

(Credit= '윤쥬르 YOONJOUR 장윤주' YouTube, tvN The Midnight Romance) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
