뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Without Her, I..." Byeon Woo Seok Shares How He Feels About Co-Star Kim Hye Yoon
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
연재 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "Without Her, I..." Byeon Woo Seok Shares How He Feels About Co-Star Kim Hye Yoon

Published 2024.05.23 15:34 View Count
[SBS Star] "Without Her, I..." Byeon Woo Seok Shares How He Feels About Co-Star Kim Hye Yoon
Actor Byeon Woo Seok expressed how much he appreciates actress Kim Hye Yoon, his 'Lovely Runner' co-star.

On the May 22 broadcast of tvN's talk show 'You Quiz on the Block', Byeon Woo Seok guested.

Byeon Woo Seok has risen to stardom thanks to his role as 'Ryu Sun-jae' in tvN's ongoing drama 'Lovely Runner'.

The actor shared that he has been finding himself waking up at 7:30 AM on the days when the drama airs; "When I wake up, I search for the latest reports about the drama. Then I search my name for any mentions of me in articles and YouTube comments.", he added with a smile.

About the recent surge in his popularity, Byeon Woo Seok commented, "It's been bewildering. After working hard for eight to nine years, this happened suddenly. Thank you everyone for all the love and support."

Byeon Woo Seok revealed that he has been receiving many more script offers than before; "I found out yesterday that I've been getting ten or twenty times more script offers than before.", he said.
Byeon Woo Seok & Kim Hye Yoon
During the show, Byeon Woo Seok talked about Kim Hye Yoon, who portrays his love interest in the drama.

"She's so talented. Without Hye Yoon, I don't think I would have portrayed the emotions of 'Ryu Sun-jae' this well. The emotions she showed for my character during filming felt so genuine. It helped me get more immersed in 'Ryu Sun-jae' and carry out the scenes better.", he said, thanking Kim Hye Yoon.

"While filming, people on set used to tell me how easily they could see my energy wane as the hours passed. Being the lead actor for the first time, I didn't know how to distribute my energy during the long hours of shooting."

"And whenever I felt my energy drained during filming, Hye Yoon sensed it and handed me snacks and jellies.", the actor recalled and smiled.
Byeon Woo Seok & Kim Hye Yoon
Byeon Woo Seok continued, "I remember one time in the winter when Hye Yoon and I had to get into a lake for a scene. As we emerged from the water, smoke rose from our bodies due to the frigid temperature. The scene was supposed to be in the summer, so we had to pour cold water on ourselves to remove the smoke."

"Hye Yoon and I locked eyes at that moment, and she asked me, 'Is this what camaraderie feels like?'.", the actor recalled, noting, "I think we formed a new, deeper bond with each other in that moment."
Byeon Woo Seok & Kim Hye Yoon
Byeon Woo Seok concluded the show by leaving a video message for his co-star, Kim Hye Yoon.

"Hey Hye Yoon, I learned so much from you during the filming process, from the energy you gave me and your attitude on set. I think I've performed the character 'Ryu Sun-jae' better thanks to you, and I'm truly grateful. Feel free to reach out whenever you're in the mood for a delicious meal, alright? I'll gladly treat you to meals whenever you want. I cannot thank you enough.", he remarked.
Byeon Woo Seok & Kim Hye Yoon
(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, tvN Lovely Runner)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
연재 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지