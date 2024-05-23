[SBS Star] "Without Her, I..." Byeon Woo Seok Shares How He Feels About Co-Star Kim Hye Yoon

이미지 확대하기

Actor Byeon Woo Seok expressed how much he appreciates actress Kim Hye Yoon, his 'Lovely Runner' co-star.On the May 22 broadcast of tvN's talk show 'You Quiz on the Block', Byeon Woo Seok guested.Byeon Woo Seok has risen to stardom thanks to his role as 'Ryu Sun-jae' in tvN's ongoing drama 'Lovely Runner'.The actor shared that he has been finding himself waking up at 7:30 AM on the days when the drama airs; "When I wake up, I search for the latest reports about the drama. Then I search my name for any mentions of me in articles and YouTube comments.", he added with a smile.About the recent surge in his popularity, Byeon Woo Seok commented, "It's been bewildering. After working hard for eight to nine years, this happened suddenly. Thank you everyone for all the love and support."Byeon Woo Seok revealed that he has been receiving many more script offers than before; "I found out yesterday that I've been getting ten or twenty times more script offers than before.", he said.During the show, Byeon Woo Seok talked about Kim Hye Yoon, who portrays his love interest in the drama."She's so talented. Without Hye Yoon, I don't think I would have portrayed the emotions of 'Ryu Sun-jae' this well. The emotions she showed for my character during filming felt so genuine. It helped me get more immersed in 'Ryu Sun-jae' and carry out the scenes better.", he said, thanking Kim Hye Yoon."While filming, people on set used to tell me how easily they could see my energy wane as the hours passed. Being the lead actor for the first time, I didn't know how to distribute my energy during the long hours of shooting.""And whenever I felt my energy drained during filming, Hye Yoon sensed it and handed me snacks and jellies.", the actor recalled and smiled.Byeon Woo Seok continued, "I remember one time in the winter when Hye Yoon and I had to get into a lake for a scene. As we emerged from the water, smoke rose from our bodies due to the frigid temperature. The scene was supposed to be in the summer, so we had to pour cold water on ourselves to remove the smoke.""Hye Yoon and I locked eyes at that moment, and she asked me, 'Is this what camaraderie feels like?'.", the actor recalled, noting, "I think we formed a new, deeper bond with each other in that moment."Byeon Woo Seok concluded the show by leaving a video message for his co-star, Kim Hye Yoon."Hey Hye Yoon, I learned so much from you during the filming process, from the energy you gave me and your attitude on set. I think I've performed the character 'Ryu Sun-jae' better thanks to you, and I'm truly grateful. Feel free to reach out whenever you're in the mood for a delicious meal, alright? I'll gladly treat you to meals whenever you want. I cannot thank you enough.", he remarked.(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, tvN Lovely Runner)(SBS Star)