[SBS Star] Song Kang-ho Tells Why He Mistakenly Thought Lee Kyoo Hyung Had an Attitude Problem

Published 2024.05.21 18:52
Actor Song Kang-ho shared a hilarious story involving his co-star Lee Kyoo Hyung during the filming of 'Uncle Samsik'.

On May 20, a fashion magazine uploaded a video on its YouTube channel featuring the leads of Disney+'s series 'Uncle Samsik' as guests.

Actors Song Kang-ho, Byun Yo Han, Lee Kyoo Hyung, Jin Ki-joo, and Seo Hyun-woo appeared in the video and shared behind-the-scene stories from the filming of 'Uncle Samsik'.

"The term 'bromance' could describe what kind of series 'Uncle Samsik' is. The series beautifully captures the range of human emotions.", Song Kang-ho said.
'Uncle Samsik' is Song Kang-ho's debut into the world of series after only appearing in movies throughout his 35-year career. 

When asked why he chose this project as his debut series, the actor replied, "It features Byun Yo Han, Lee Kyoo Hyung, Seo Hyun-woo, and Jin Ki-joo. What more do I need?"; the cast members smiled and applauded him.

One of the cast members, Byun Yo Han, shared what it was like working with Song Kang-ho on this project.

"He took time to come and speak with me, even though he was busy. I enjoyed working with him on the 'Uncle Samsik' set."

"I hope it's not just talk.", Song Kang-ho playfully responded, bursting into laughter.
Song Kang-ho said he faced challenges while working on a series for the first time.

"The filming process of a series is different from that of a film. Since a series shoots more in a day than a film, I had to memorize more lines for this project."

"I used to memorize the lines straight from the script. While filming, I noticed Lee Kyoo Hyung kept checking his phone whenever he got the cut sign. I was like, 'What kind of attitude is that?'.", Song Kang-ho said, and the cast members around him burst into laughter.
"One day, I watched him from behind as he was checking his phone. It turns out that he was reading the script he had captured on his phone.", the actor recalled, adding, "Until then, whenever I got the cut sign from the director, I ran back and forth on the set to check which page we were on."

"That's when I realized how important it is to observe and learn from sunbae actors on set. Since then, I've been capturing the script with my phone and checking it instead of flipping through the actual script.", he added.

"I learned so much from you.", Song Kang-ho remarked to Lee Kyoo Hyung and gave a big laugh, setting off another round of laughter among the rest of the cast members.
(Credit= 'Harper's BAZAAR Korea' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
