[SBS Star] "She Never Backs Down!" IVE REI Exposes YUJIN's Extreme Stubbornness

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

K-pop girl group IVE's member REI shed light on the group member YUJIN's firm stubbornness, exposing a side of her character previously unseen.On May 19, REI and YUJIN guested on SBS' television show "Running Man."In this episode of "Running Man," the members split into two teams for quizzes.One team, named "Turb," consisted of Kim Jong-kook, HAHA, Yang Se Chan and YUJIN, while the other, "Smile," comprised Yu Jae Seok, Ji Suk-jin, Song Ji-hyo and REI.The "Turb" team followed YUJIN's lead in writing down the answers, as she continuously argued for her choices.However, despite her insistence, she consistently provided incorrect answers, disappointing her teammates.Intrigued, Yu Jae Seok turned to REI and asked, "Is YUJIN always this stubborn?" to which REI replied emphatically, "Absolutely! She's incredibly stubborn. She refuses to back down," eliciting laughter from those nearby.In the subsequent quizzes, YUJIN's stubbornness remained unwavering, prompting HAHA to exclaim, "Hey, YUJIN, get out of our team!"YUJIN then took a step back, jesting, "From now on, just say the opposite of what I say," before bursting into laughter.Ultimately, "Smile" team emerged victorious in the quiz segment, securing an additional budget of 30,000 won from the total of 300,000 won.REI and YUJIN's guest appearance on "Running Man" generated significant buzz among fans.Many viewers praised their entertaining interactions with each other as well as "Running Man" members, and expressed excitement about seeing more of IVE on television shows in the future.(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)