뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "She Never Backs Down!" IVE REI Exposes YUJIN's Extreme Stubbornness
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
연재 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "She Never Backs Down!" IVE REI Exposes YUJIN's Extreme Stubbornness

Published 2024.05.21 18:39 View Count
[SBS Star] "She Never Backs Down!" IVE REI Exposes YUJIN's Extreme Stubbornness
K-pop girl group IVE's member REI shed light on the group member YUJIN's firm stubbornness, exposing a side of her character previously unseen.

On May 19, REI and YUJIN guested on SBS' television show "Running Man." 

In this episode of "Running Man," the members split into two teams for quizzes.

One team, named "Turb," consisted of Kim Jong-kook, HAHA, Yang Se Chan and YUJIN, while the other, "Smile," comprised Yu Jae Seok, Ji Suk-jin, Song Ji-hyo and REI.

The "Turb" team followed YUJIN's lead in writing down the answers, as she continuously argued for her choices.

However, despite her insistence, she consistently provided incorrect answers, disappointing her teammates.

Intrigued, Yu Jae Seok turned to REI and asked, "Is YUJIN always this stubborn?" to which REI replied emphatically, "Absolutely! She's incredibly stubborn. She refuses to back down," eliciting laughter from those nearby.
Running Man
Running Man
In the subsequent quizzes, YUJIN's stubbornness remained unwavering, prompting HAHA to exclaim, "Hey, YUJIN, get out of our team!"

YUJIN then took a step back, jesting, "From now on, just say the opposite of what I say," before bursting into laughter.

Ultimately, "Smile" team emerged victorious in the quiz segment, securing an additional budget of 30,000 won from the total of 300,000 won.
Running Man
REI and YUJIN's guest appearance on "Running Man" generated significant buzz among fans. 

Many viewers praised their entertaining interactions with each other as well as "Running Man" members, and expressed excitement about seeing more of IVE on television shows in the future.

(Credit= SBS Running Man)  

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
연재 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지