[SBS Star] "Lovely Runner" Byeon Woo-seok Previously Revealed His Type to Be a Short Girl

With the success of tvN's current series "Lovely Runner," a past video of actor Byeon Woo-seok's remarks about his type is being revisited.Recently, a 2016 video of Byeon Woo-seok and model Ji Yi-su has become a hot topic on the internet; it was a video showing them being interviewed after working together.When the interviewer asked if there was any romantic attraction between them, Byeon Woo-seok firmly replied, "No, there was romantic attraction at all. I'm not attracted to models."Ji Yi-su responded, somewhat disappointed, "Oh, what? Don't be so guarded like that!"Chuckling, Byeon Woo-seok revealed his type: "I'm into short girls who are a bit chubby."After that, Ji Yi-su mentioned that her first impression of Byeon Woo-seok was that he was "cute."To this, he playfully commented, "Did you think I was cute? Did I seem cute to you?" which brought some laughs.Ji Yi-su explained, "It's because you have eyes that smile like those of a puppy," and Byeon Woo-seok responded with a charming eye smile.Then, they shared that they called each other in the middle of the night but refused to tell the interviewer why, claiming they could not remember.For the final question, they were asked about their movie theater preferences.Both opted for the midnight showing over the early morning one.Byeon Woo-seok also mentioned that if he watched a movie with his girlfriend late at night, he would make sure to take her home afterward.They concluded the interview by expressing their happiness at discovering some commonalities during the conversation.(Credit= tvN Lovely Runner, 'KPLUS Official' YouTube)(SBS Star)