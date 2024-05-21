뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Lovely Runner" Byeon Woo-seok Previously Revealed His Type to Be a Short Girl
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
연재 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "Lovely Runner" Byeon Woo-seok Previously Revealed His Type to Be a Short Girl

Published 2024.05.21 17:39 View Count
[SBS Star] "Lovely Runner" Byeon Woo-seok Previously Revealed His Type to Be a Short Girl
With the success of tvN's current series "Lovely Runner," a past video of actor Byeon Woo-seok's remarks about his type is being revisited. 

Recently, a 2016 video of Byeon Woo-seok and model Ji Yi-su has become a hot topic on the internet; it was a video showing them being interviewed after working together.

When the interviewer asked if there was any romantic attraction between them, Byeon Woo-seok firmly replied, "No, there was romantic attraction at all. I'm not attracted to models." 

Ji Yi-su responded, somewhat disappointed, "Oh, what? Don't be so guarded like that!"

Chuckling, Byeon Woo-seok revealed his type: "I'm into short girls who are a bit chubby."
Byeon Woo-seok
After that, Ji Yi-su mentioned that her first impression of Byeon Woo-seok was that he was "cute." 

To this, he playfully commented, "Did you think I was cute? Did I seem cute to you?" which brought some laughs.

Ji Yi-su explained, "It's because you have eyes that smile like those of a puppy," and Byeon Woo-seok responded with a charming eye smile.

Then, they shared that they called each other in the middle of the night but refused to tell the interviewer why, claiming they could not remember.
Byeon Woo-seok
For the final question, they were asked about their movie theater preferences. 

Both opted for the midnight showing over the early morning one.

Byeon Woo-seok also mentioned that if he watched a movie with his girlfriend late at night, he would make sure to take her home afterward.

They concluded the interview by expressing their happiness at discovering some commonalities during the conversation.
 

(Credit= tvN Lovely Runner, 'KPLUS Official' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
연재 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지