[SBS Star] Song Seungheon Reveals the Comment from His Ex that Made Him Quit Smoking Instantly
Published 2024.05.21
Actor Song Seungheon revealed the reason he quit smoking.

On the May 20 episode of the YouTube show, 'Zzanbro', Song Seungheon and comedian Kim Young-chul guested.

During the show, Song Seungheon asked about the boundaries of the YouTube platform; "But even on YouTube, you can't smoke on the show, can you?", he asked the host, comedian Shin Dong-yeob.

"I'm asking this because when I was on a sitcom with Shin Dong-yeob in the past, he used to smoke while shooting.", the actor continued, "They would broadcast smoking on the show without censoring back then. I believe it was until the late 90s."

"Yeah, I saw a video someone sent me of myself smoking cigarettes on TV, and it felt strange. Now, that's just too strange.", Shin Dong-yeob replied.
Song Seungheon stated that he had quit smoking and revealed two reasons behind his decision.

"Back in school, I loved working out, especially running. I used to play soccer all day and never felt out of breath. But one day, when I went to a morning soccer club I hadn't been to in a while, I was out of breath after five minutes of playing. That's when I realized that my health had taken a turn for the worse.", the actor remarked.

He continued, "So I was already taken aback by my health status. And, on top of that, my then-girlfriend told me, 'Hey, you really should quit smoking.'."

"When I asked her why, she said, 'Your breath stinks.'.", the actor shared with a burst of laughter.

He added, "I stopped smoking on that very day. Seriously."
Another host, comedian Jung Ho Chul, asked Song Seungheon if Shin Dong-yeob's previous remark about his smoking etiquette was true.

In a recent episode, Shin Dong-yeob recounted a memorable incident when he offered to light then-rookie Song Seungheon's cigarette.

Trying to be polite, Song Seungheon bent his upper body forward and placed his hands on his back as he reached for the lighter with the cigarette between his teeth, according to Shin Dong-yeob.

Song Seungheon said the story was true, explaining that he was a rookie in the industry and was unsure how to react when such a big sunbae offered to light his cigarette.

Shin Dong-yeob playfully imitated how Song Seungheon bent his waist forward while placing his hands on his back, causing laughter in the studio.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지