[SBS Star] GISELLE's Unnecessarily Revealing Outfit on TV Show Makes Fans Fume at aespa's Stylists

Fans are fuming at K-pop girl group aespa's stylists after the group's member GISELLE appeared on a TV show in an unnecessarily revealing outfit, sparking widespread criticism.On May 18, aespa guested on tvN's television show "Amazing Saturday."As soon as the four members of aespa―GISELLE, KARINA, WINTER and NINGNING―entered the studio, they performed their latest song "Supernova."While they were performing, GISELLE's revealing outfit immediately caught everyone's attention.GISELLE wore a sleeveless top with an open back, connected only by strings, which left her entire back exposed.Consequently, whenever the camera zoomed in on GISELLE, viewers' attention inevitably fixated on her exposed back.They could not believe she was wearing such an outfit for her powerful performance.GISELLE herself seemed preoccupied with constantly pulling up the slipping shoulder straps as well.The outfit was basically uncomfortable for both GISELLE and the viewers.After the broadcast, negative reactions about GISELLE's outfit flooded online.Viewers commented, "What were the stylists thinking?" "How could they make her wear something that looks like a name tag as a top?" "GISELLE's outfit was seriously too revealing for dancing," "I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw GISELLE's outfit," "There was nothing covering her back? Seriously...?This is ridiculous!" "The shoulder straps kept slipping that it made ME feel nervous," and more.Most of the comments were critical of the stylists who dressed GISELLE in this outfit; aespa fans particularly criticized the stylists harshly.Seeming uncomfortable with the outfit, GISELLE wore a jacket over the outfit for the remainder of the filming.(Credit= tvN Amazing Saturday)(SBS Star)