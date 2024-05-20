뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "It's So Difficult to Perform..." Minhwan Reveals the Challenges of Raising 3 Kids Alone
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
연재 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "It's So Difficult to Perform..." Minhwan Reveals the Challenges of Raising 3 Kids Alone

Published 2024.05.20 18:32 View Count
[SBS Star] "It's So Difficult to Perform..." Minhwan Reveals the Challenges of Raising 3 Kids Alone
Minhwan of K-pop boy band FTISLAND expressed heartfelt feelings for his mother, who helps take care of his three children.

On May 19 episode of KBS' television show "The Return of Superman," the daily life of Minhwan's family was portrayed.

Recently, Minhwan traveled to Japan for a performance with his bandmates, and he mentioned that during the interview with the production team of "The Return of Superman." 

Minhwan said, "I prefer not to showcase my stage persona to my children. Of course, if my children wish to pursue their career in the same industry, then I would allow them, but the path of a performer isn't exactly a walk in the park."

He went on, saying, "Whenever I'm off performing, it's my mother who steps in to look after the kids. And with my dad residing in the countryside, they spent these last two weeks there. I owe it all to my parents; without them, I wouldn't even imagine performing with my bandmates. I wouldn't have been able to perform, seriously. It wouldn't have been possible." 
Minhwan
After spending some time with his children for the first time in two weeks, Minhwan shared, "Kids grow up in the blink of an eye, so I make sure to engage with them physically as much as possible while they're still young. I'm not the perfect father, but I strive to give it my all."

On this particular day, Minhwan's three little ones transformed into blooming carnations for Parents' Day, expressing their gratitude to their grandmother with a cake and a heartfelt letter.

Minhwan remarked, "Mom may brush it off as nothing, but I'm thankful because I understand the challenges of raising three kids. Words honestly fail to capture the depth of my appreciation. I pondered how to convey my sentiments to her and opted to inscribe them on the cake."

The cake bore the heartfelt message, "I love you more today than yesterday. Stay healthy."
Minhwan
Minhwan
In December of last year, it was announced that Minhwan and his ex-wife Yulhee, formerly of girl group LABOUM, had chosen to end their 5-year marriage, with Minhwan being granted custody of their children―Jae-yool, Ah-rin and Ah-yoon. 

(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
연재 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지