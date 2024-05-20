[SBS Star] "It's So Difficult to Perform..." Minhwan Reveals the Challenges of Raising 3 Kids Alone

이미지 확대하기

Minhwan of K-pop boy band FTISLAND expressed heartfelt feelings for his mother, who helps take care of his three children.On May 19 episode of KBS' television show "The Return of Superman," the daily life of Minhwan's family was portrayed.Recently, Minhwan traveled to Japan for a performance with his bandmates, and he mentioned that during the interview with the production team of "The Return of Superman."Minhwan said, "I prefer not to showcase my stage persona to my children. Of course, if my children wish to pursue their career in the same industry, then I would allow them, but the path of a performer isn't exactly a walk in the park."He went on, saying, "Whenever I'm off performing, it's my mother who steps in to look after the kids. And with my dad residing in the countryside, they spent these last two weeks there. I owe it all to my parents; without them, I wouldn't even imagine performing with my bandmates. I wouldn't have been able to perform, seriously. It wouldn't have been possible."After spending some time with his children for the first time in two weeks, Minhwan shared, "Kids grow up in the blink of an eye, so I make sure to engage with them physically as much as possible while they're still young. I'm not the perfect father, but I strive to give it my all."On this particular day, Minhwan's three little ones transformed into blooming carnations for Parents' Day, expressing their gratitude to their grandmother with a cake and a heartfelt letter.Minhwan remarked, "Mom may brush it off as nothing, but I'm thankful because I understand the challenges of raising three kids. Words honestly fail to capture the depth of my appreciation. I pondered how to convey my sentiments to her and opted to inscribe them on the cake."The cake bore the heartfelt message, "I love you more today than yesterday. Stay healthy."In December of last year, it was announced that Minhwan and his ex-wife Yulhee, formerly of girl group LABOUM, had chosen to end their 5-year marriage, with Minhwan being granted custody of their children―Jae-yool, Ah-rin and Ah-yoon.(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman)(SBS Star)