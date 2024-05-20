뉴스
[SBS Star] Gang Dong Won Talks about His Nephew Who Recently Found Out How Famous His Uncle Is
Published 2024.05.20 18:41 View Count
Actor Gang Dong Won shared a humorous anecdote involving his middle school nephew.

On the May 18 episode of the YouTube show 'Pinggyego' hosted by entertainers Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho, Gang Dong Won and actor Lee Dong Hwi guested.

During the show, Gang Dong Won talked about the time he guested on 'You Quiz on the Block', tvN's talk show Yu Jae Seok hosts.

"I mentioned my nephew on the show, but it got cut out. After watching it, my nephew called me and went on and on about me not mentioning him on the show. He was all sulky!"
Gang Dong Won
"So I said, 'I did mention you. I didn't edit out the part about you. It was Yu Jae Seok who did it.'.", the actor jokingly remarked.

Yu Jae Seok, surprised, hurriedly gestured to the camera, denying Gang Dong Won's statement.

"No, that's not true! I'm not in charge of editing the show!", Yu Jae Seok explained to Gang Dong Won's nephew on camera; "It wasn't me. Editing the show is not my job! My comments get edited all the time, too!", he exclaimed, creating a funny moment.
Gang Dong Won
When Gang Dong Won said his nephew is currently in the first grade of middle school, Cho Sae-ho shared that his nephew/niece is also in the same grade.

"This is when the kids really start to pay attention to TV shows and stuff.", said the entertainer.

Gang Dong Won nodded and talked about a funny thing that happened as his nephew's interest in the entertainment industry increased.

"He had little knowledge of the world of entertainment during his early years in elementary school but grew more aware as time went on.", the actor said.

"Once, we went to a supermarket together. I was covering my face as usual. At the supermarket, my nephew shouted, 'Gang Dong Won IS HERE!!!'.", Gang Dong Won imitated his nephew's scream, which made the whole studio laugh.

"And there was this one time when we were driving somewhere, my nephew asked me to roll down the car window and shouted, 'Gang Dong Won IS HERE!!!'.", he added, causing another round of laughter from everyone.
Gang Dong Won

(Credit= '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
