[SBS Star] "I'm Getting Old" Lee Je Hoon Expresses His Wish to Work on a Romance Project

As he considers his aging, actor Lee Je Hoon has voiced his wish to take on a romantic role.On May 20, Lee Je Hoon met with the press for an interview to discuss wrapping up MBC's drama "Chief Detective 1958."During the interview, the actor said, "It's kind of sad that it was only 10 episodes, but I think we wrapped it up well," then he shared that he hopes that there will be a second season of the drama.The dramas Lee Je Hoon has been part of have often generated a lot of buzz when turned into series."Taxi Driver" was such a hit that it earned a second season, and there has also been recent news about the upcoming second season of "Signal."Regarding this, he stated, "Whenever I'm involved in a project, I envision not only the story at hand but also its backstory and future. I believe my desire for continuity strikes a chord with viewers, which is why they eagerly anticipate sequels. I'm deeply thankful and humbled by the love and attention I receive for my work. I also hope to continue these stories into future seasons."Lee Je Hoon, known for his portrayal of righteous characters in the "Taxi Driver" series and "Move to Heaven," has many fans eagerly anticipating his return to romance.When asked about his thoughts on taking on romance projects, his response was, "I'm actually hoping for a romance project more than anyone else. I'm not sure why I haven't been offered any romance roles lately," with a chuckle.He went on, "I mean, I genuinely don't think I'll look like this forever. While I'm still young, I'd love to capture my youthful essence in romantic comedies or romance dramas.""Given that my current projects have been extended into series, I wonder if they're not offering me roles because they think I might be too tied up. But circumstances can always shift, you know. I'm open to offers. Please do consider offering me romantic roles!" he said as he laughed.(Credit= 'leejehoon_official' Instagram, LOTTE Entertainment)(SBS Star)