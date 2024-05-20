뉴스
[SBS Star] GUMMY Reflects on the Joys of Motherhood & Raising Her Daughter
Published 2024.05.20
Singer GUMMY opened up about the fulfillment of motherhood and nurturing her daughter.

On May 17, DAESUNG met GUMMY and singer SE7EN for his show "Zip DAESUNG." 

On this day, GUMMY described their gathering as a "little escape," mentioning with a chuckle, "On regular days, I'd typically be spending this time with my baby, but today, I sort of abandoned my responsibilities, telling her I had to go to work."

She continued, "Every time I go off to perform, I just call it a talent show. I'm always saying, 'Mommy's just going to go out for a talent show and then come right back, alright?'"

When DAESUNG asked about her child's age, GUMMY, overflowing with affection, replied, "She is four years old." 

Then, with a curious grin, DAESUNG asked, "Is she really that cute?" as GUMMY's smile radiated so much warmth.

Nodding, GUMMY answered, "Of course! It's a whole new world," then she also offered DAESUNG some marriage advice, "Don't be scared beforehand. Marriage has more positives than negatives."
Speaking of marriage, SE7EN reminisced about his wedding ceremony with actress Lee Da-hae last May, particularly mentioning their extensive guest list. 

"We had over 300 guests at our wedding. It was pretty wild," he remarked.

GUMMY commented, "That's exactly why we never had a wedding. It's so hard to figure out who to invite and who to leave out. But you'd be surprised, there are still many people who think we had a big celebration."

Upon hearing this, DAESUNG was taken aback, exclaiming, "Really? You never had a wedding? I could've sworn you did!"

GUMMY laughed and responded, "Exactly! That's what most people assume. But honestly, we never had one."
 

After five years together, GUMMY and actor Cho Jung Seok tied the knot in October 2018.

Their first child, a daughter, was born in August 2020.

(Credit= '집대성' YouTube, C-jeS Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지