뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Together and Yet All Alone"'Divorced' Ko Hyun Jung Describes Her Past Married Life
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
연재 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "Together and Yet All Alone"'Divorced' Ko Hyun Jung Describes Her Past Married Life

Published 2024.05.20 15:35 View Count
[SBS Star] "Together and Yet All Alone"'Divorced' Ko Hyun Jung Describes Her Past Married Life
Actress Ko Hyun Jung reminisced about her early years of marriage in Tokyo, Japan, during her recent visit to the city.

On May 18, Ko Hyun Jung uploaded a new video titled 'Ko Hyun Jung vlog 2' on her YouTube channel.

The video featured Ko Hyun Jung attending a glamorous event in Tokyo for a luxury jewelry brand.

In the epilogue, the video showed Ko Hyun Jung enjoying some free time after the event, strolling through the streets of Tokyo.
Ko Hyun Jung
In the captions, Ko Hyun Jung talked about her previous time living in Tokyo.

"I left the entertainment industry in 1995 and moved to Nihonbashi, Tokyo, with my newlywed husband. It was my first time experiencing ordinary life since my senior year of high school when I made my acting debut at the age of 19.", the actress wrote.

"I lived there almost three years. Since I felt self-conscious about going out alone, I spent much of my free time at home. There were no people I knew, no places I knew, and nowhere I could go. Whether we were together or not, I was alone for many of the times."

"I dined alone and went shopping alone. Tokyo was the place where I started doing a lot of stuff on my own. In Tokyo, I needed the courage to endure times when I was with someone and yet all alone.", Ko Hyun Jung noted.
Ko Hyun Jung
Later in the video, Ko Hyun Jung visited an udon place she used to go to often 30 years ago.

"I used to come here for lunch every day while studying in Japan. The food here is so delicious.", she fondly remarked, filled with nostalgia as she recalled the memory.
Ko Hyun Jung
Meanwhile, Ko Hyun Jung left the entertainment industry in 1995 after marrying Chung Yong-jin, the chairman of Shinsegae Group.

However, after eight years of marriage, the couple announced their divorce in 2003.

Ko Hyun Jung made a comeback to the industry with SBS' drama 'Spring Day' in 2005, ten years after announcing retirement.
 

(Credit= '고현정' YouTube, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
연재 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지