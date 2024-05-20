[SBS Star] "Together and Yet All Alone"'Divorced' Ko Hyun Jung Describes Her Past Married Life

이미지 확대하기

Actress Ko Hyun Jung reminisced about her early years of marriage in Tokyo, Japan, during her recent visit to the city.On May 18, Ko Hyun Jung uploaded a new video titled 'Ko Hyun Jung vlog 2' on her YouTube channel.The video featured Ko Hyun Jung attending a glamorous event in Tokyo for a luxury jewelry brand.In the epilogue, the video showed Ko Hyun Jung enjoying some free time after the event, strolling through the streets of Tokyo.In the captions, Ko Hyun Jung talked about her previous time living in Tokyo."I left the entertainment industry in 1995 and moved to Nihonbashi, Tokyo, with my newlywed husband. It was my first time experiencing ordinary life since my senior year of high school when I made my acting debut at the age of 19.", the actress wrote."I lived there almost three years. Since I felt self-conscious about going out alone, I spent much of my free time at home. There were no people I knew, no places I knew, and nowhere I could go. Whether we were together or not, I was alone for many of the times.""I dined alone and went shopping alone. Tokyo was the place where I started doing a lot of stuff on my own. In Tokyo, I needed the courage to endure times when I was with someone and yet all alone.", Ko Hyun Jung noted.Later in the video, Ko Hyun Jung visited an udon place she used to go to often 30 years ago."I used to come here for lunch every day while studying in Japan. The food here is so delicious.", she fondly remarked, filled with nostalgia as she recalled the memory.Meanwhile, Ko Hyun Jung left the entertainment industry in 1995 after marrying Chung Yong-jin, the chairman of Shinsegae Group.However, after eight years of marriage, the couple announced their divorce in 2003.Ko Hyun Jung made a comeback to the industry with SBS' drama 'Spring Day' in 2005, ten years after announcing retirement.(Credit= '고현정' YouTube, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)