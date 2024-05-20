[SBS Star] "Together and Yet All Alone"'Divorced' Ko Hyun Jung Describes Her Past Married Life

On May 18, Ko Hyun Jung uploaded a new video titled 'Ko Hyun Jung vlog 2' on her YouTube channel.
The video featured Ko Hyun Jung attending a glamorous event in Tokyo for a luxury jewelry brand.
In the epilogue, the video showed Ko Hyun Jung enjoying some free time after the event, strolling through the streets of Tokyo.
"I left the entertainment industry in 1995 and moved to Nihonbashi, Tokyo, with my newlywed husband. It was my first time experiencing ordinary life since my senior year of high school when I made my acting debut at the age of 19.", the actress wrote.
"I lived there almost three years. Since I felt self-conscious about going out alone, I spent much of my free time at home. There were no people I knew, no places I knew, and nowhere I could go. Whether we were together or not, I was alone for many of the times."
"I dined alone and went shopping alone. Tokyo was the place where I started doing a lot of stuff on my own. In Tokyo, I needed the courage to endure times when I was with someone and yet all alone.", Ko Hyun Jung noted.
"I used to come here for lunch every day while studying in Japan. The food here is so delicious.", she fondly remarked, filled with nostalgia as she recalled the memory.
However, after eight years of marriage, the couple announced their divorce in 2003.
Ko Hyun Jung made a comeback to the industry with SBS' drama 'Spring Day' in 2005, ten years after announcing retirement.
