[SBS Star] NewJeans Shares the Special Gifts They Received from IU After Guesting at Her Concert
[SBS Star] NewJeans Shares the Special Gifts They Received from IU After Guesting at Her Concert

Published 2024.05.20
[SBS Star] NewJeans Shares the Special Gifts They Received from IU After Guesting at Her Concert
K-pop girl group NewJeans shared the special gifts they received from soloist IU after guesting at her concert, expressing their gratitude and excitement over the memorable experience.

On May 17, NewJeans joined entertainer Park Myung-soo's YouTube show "Hal Myung-soo." 

On this day, Park Myung-soo asked NewJeans, "Is there a festival that stands out in your memory?"

NewJeans made history last year as the first K-pop girl group to perform at Lollapalooza, drawing a crowd of around 70,000 fans who sang along with them.

HANNI shared, "I was really nervous at first, but they sang along with all the Korean lyrics. Seeing them enjoy the music so much made my nerves disappear, and we had a blast on stage." 

HAERIN added, "The feeling lingered with me well after the performance ended."

When Park Myung-soo asked, "Which song received the most enthusiastic response?" HANNI mentioned "OMG," "Super Shy," and "Ditto," saying, "Their response was truly incredible."
NewJeans
NewJeans
Afterward, Park Myung-soo brought up NewJeans' performance at IU's concert in March and asked, "I've heard IU is very generous with her guest performers. What gifts did she give you?"

Laughing, MINJI replied, "First off, we were truly grateful for the invite itself. It was our debut as guest performers, and we learned a bunch from it. The sound was amazing, and the 360-degree stage was such a cool experience."

She continued, "Since we recently moved, IU said she hoped we could decorate our new place nicely, so she gave each of us beautiful lights. She also wrote us a letter, which was really touching."

As they reflect on their journey and the generosity of IU, NewJeans cherished not only the tangible gifts but also the lasting memories and connections forged through their musical endeavors.
 

(Credit= '할명수' YouTube, EDAM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지